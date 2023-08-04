Italian motorcycle manufacturer Italian Volt is gearing up to unveil the production-ready electric motorcycle called the Lacama 2.0. The cutting-edge electric motorcycle first debuted in concept form back in 2017, and since then, has undergone numerous revisions and enhancements. Now, in 2023, the bike is set to take the global stage at EICMA, scheduled for November 7, 2022.

Now, we’ve previously gone into great detail about this performance-oriented electric motorcycle, and it goes without saying that it’s a marvel of modern-day engineering. Italian Volt, a brand under the Tazzari Group, designed and crafted the Lacama 2.0 entirely in Italy, at the heart of the renowned Motor Valley. According to the brand, the Lacama 2.0 is designed for the most discerning motorcyclists who want even the smallest detail of their bike crafted to perfection. Indeed, apart from boasting impressive performance, the bike comes with a nearly endless array of customization options.

The Italian Volt Lacama 2.0's foundation lies in its ultra-lightweight frame, crafted from a single cast aluminum made in-house, ensuring a compact yet powerful electric motorcycle. Customers have the liberty to create their unique motorbike by selecting from 10 design variants for the front end and choosing a saddle design from both two-seater and single-seater options.

With 22 colors available for painting the frame and swingarm, the bike becomes truly distinctive. The saddles offer a high level of comfort, thanks to memory gel technology, and come in 20 eco-leather colors. Each Lacama 2.0 is numbered and adorned with a plate on both sides of the frame, along with laser engravings on the rear plate holder frame, displaying the progressive number.

On the technology side of the equation, Tazzari EV Technology's innovative Fluid Battery System features batteries with cells immersed directly in the dielectric liquid, enabling efficient conditioning for cooling, heating, and fireproof insulation. As for performance, the Lacama 2.0 is equipped with a powerful PMSM Axial Flux Motor, boasting 150 horsepower and 230 Nm (161 pound-feet) of torque, all while weighing a mere 11 kg. Its direct drive is powered by a reinforced high density carbon fiber belt, ensuring smooth and efficient energy transfer.

With a very high energy efficiency system, the motorcycle maximizes its range and overall performance. On top of that, the four available Riding Modes - Rain, Eco, Sport, and Rocket - offer versatility and adaptability to different riding conditions and preferences.