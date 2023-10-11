On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Moto Morini pulled the covers off its newest model at an event in Milan. No, it’s not EICMA—that's not until November. However, Moto Morini did also note that it plans to bring its newest bike—the Calibro 650 cruiser—to this year’s EICMA festivities next month.

The Calibro utilizes Moto Morini’s existing 650cc parallel twin, but in a new chassis to support its easygoing, middleweight cruiser proportions. Notably, it also features a belt final drive instead of a chain—again, in keeping with its desired cruiser genre. The design, Moto Morini says, was conceived at the European Moto Style Center Morini in Trivolzio.

Full details have yet to be announced, as this is apparently just a teaser ahead of EICMA. However, we can tell you that it has an LED headlight, as well as a steel fuel tank. The aluminum alloy wheel sizes are an 18-inch unit up front and a 16-inch unit in the rear.

One of the things that cruiser fans enjoy about the genre is its relative accessibility in terms of height requirements—and the Moto Morini Calibro is no exception. The seat height on this bike is a very approachable 720mm, or 28.3 inches.

Currently, Moto Morini says that the plan is to offer the Calibro in both a full-power and a 35kW (46.9 horsepower) restricted version for A2 license holders in Europe. It was designed with an eye toward American styling, says Moto Morini—but the resemblance to the Kawasaki Vulcan S is hard not to see.

In any case, we look forward to learning all the details and specifications as they become available. Most likely, that will occur at or around EICMA 2023, which runs from November 7 through 12 this year at the Rho Fiera in Milan.

What do you think of the Moto Morini Calibro? For me, it’s always interesting to see non-American manufacturers refract American styles through their own stylistic lenses. Do you enjoy the styling, do you wish that the company did something differently, or perhaps not at all? Let us know in the comments.

Gallery: Moto Morini Calibro