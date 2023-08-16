EICMA, or the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori, is by far the biggest motorcycle expo in the industry. Held in Milan, Italy, the motorcycle expo goes well beyond the Italian and European market, and features manufacturers from all over the globe. Since its inception in 1914, EICMA has been the home of innovation in the motorcycle industry.

The past few years of EICMA have been nothing short of extraordinary. With the rapid advancements in technology, we’ve seen new electric concepts emerge, as well as those that elevate the performance of motorcycles to a whole new level. The 2023 edition of EICMA is anticipated to be just as big. In fact, we’ve already given you a glimpse of what the motorcycle show has to offer, with manufacturers announcing well ahead of time what they plan to showcase in Milan.

That being said, EICMA’s organizers want to maximize this years show, and are encouraging people from all over the world to make the journey to Milan to see what the future of the two-wheeler industry holds. For reference, EICMA 2022 saw in excess of 470,000 people visit. For 2023, this number could be even bigger, as EICMA tickets are now on sale at a discounted price. EICMA organizers have offered a promo price for the tickets until Monday, September 18, 2023.

For reference, discounted EICMA tickets will cost just 16 Euros (with an additional 1.50 Euros of fixed cost to be shouldered by the buyer). After September 18, 2023, prices of tickets will rise to 19 Euros, also with the additional 1.50 Euros of fixed cost for buyers. The organizers are reminding patrons to purchase tickets only from the EICMA official website.

In a press release, EICMA president Pietro Meda explained, “Despite the increase in inflation and the increase in costs we are working to offer our audience an even bigger and more engaging show at a price that hasn’t changed for three editions: I think it’s a an important sign of fidelity and gratitude to all enthusiasts.” EICMA 2023 will be held at the Fiero Milano Rho from November 9 to 12, 2023. For more information about EICMA, its exhibitors, as well as to get your tickets, please visit the official website linked below.