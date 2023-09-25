Suzuki Releases 2024 GSX-S1000GT With New Colors In Europe

Over in Europe, Suzuki has unveiled new colorways for its flagship touring model, the GSX-S1000GT. Not to be confused with the GSX-R1000, the GSX-S1000GT is designed for touring, while still retaining the GSX moniker’s sporty nature. It gets sporty and aggressive styling complete with a full fairing, but offers more upright ergonomics thanks to a taller bar and more relaxed foot pegs.

In France, in particular, the model has been released in four new colors for the 2024 model-year – Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Reflective Blue, Candy Daring Red and Glass Sparkle Black. The four new colorways give the sport-tourer a more unique look, differentiating them from their competitors in terms of styling. To sweeten the deal even further, Suzuki is offering the bike with a luggage kit for an additional price of just one Euro, which is basically free, until October 31, 2023. The 2024 model is priced at 15,199 Euros, or about $16,186 USD. For reference, in the US market, the bike is much more affordable a t$13,149 USD.

Apart from these “bold new colors,” the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT remains the same as before. The sport-tourer is powered by a robust 999cc inline-four engine, a direct descendant from the GSX-R1000 sportbike. With a commanding 150 horsepower and a healthy torque of 79.6 lb-ft, it offers similar performance to other liter-class sport-tourers. Despite its power, it maintains a manageable wet weight of 498 pounds. The rider enjoys a comfortable seat height at 31.9 inches, making it accessible to a wide range of enthusiasts.

The Suzuki GSX-S1000GT doesn't skimp on electronic tech, offering a wealth of features to enhance your riding experience. At the center of it all is a user-friendly 6.5-inch full-color TFT display that seamlessly connects with your smartphone through the mySPIN app, providing access to phone, music, and navigation functions.In the performance department, you'll find ride-by-wire throttle technology, which ensures precise control over power delivery.

The Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) lets you tailor your ride with different modes, while ABS and the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) with its 5-level adjustment keep you safe and confident on various road conditions. For added convenience, the bi-directional quick-shifter simplifies gear changes, making every ride smoother and more enjoyable. With this array of electronic features, Suzuki has certainly embraced modern technology to elevate the GSX-S1000GT's appeal.