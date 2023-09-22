Falco Goes Big On Versatility With New Arrakis Moto Shoes

Falco is a popular Italian manufacturer of motorcycle-specific boots and shoes with a wide selection of products catering to all disciplines of motorcycling. Just in time for the transition of summer to fall, the brand has released its newest motorcycle-approved boot. Designed with maximum versatility and protection in mind, the new Falco Arrakis boots are designed to handle all sorts of riding conditions.

From a styling perspective, the Arrakis gets a rugged design that makes it look like a hiking boot. Indeed, this was on purpose, as apart from being certified to keep your feet protected in the event of a crash, they’re also designed for walking – both on pavement and off-road. To achieve this, Falco has had to keep the shoe relatively lightweight. As such, the entire upper portion of the boot is made out of a synthetic microfiber material that looks like leather. It also offers the same level of abrasion resistance as other technical fabrics used. For extra comfort, there’s a ventilated area on the side of the boot.

When it comes to safety and protection, apart from the abrasion-resistant qualities of the fabrics used in the Arrakis’ construction, reinforcements on the front and heel also provide additional durability. Of course, standard reinforcements on the insole prevent injuries from torsional and crushing forces. There are also D3O protectors on the ankles, as well as reflective inserts on the back for extra visibility in low-light conditions. As a result, Falco’s new Arrakis boots meet certification standards according to EN13634:2017.

Of course, the Falco Arrakis wouldn’t be marketed as a mid-season offering if it wasn’t capable of standing up to the vagaries of the weather. On the inside, it features a waterproof membrane, while at the same time being breathable, should you find yourself in warmer weather. For convenience, Falco has integrated a winch-dial closure system for easy wearing, removal, and adjustment.

In terms of pricing and availability, the new Falco Arrakis boots carry a suggested retail price of 219.90 Euros, or about $234 USD. Sizes range from 40 to 47, and Falco offers them in two subdued colorways consisting of Black and Brown.