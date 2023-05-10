2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 DE Storms Into The Asian Market

Suzuki's flagship adventure bike, the V-Strom 1050, has been given a makeover for the 2023 model year. Now equipped with the DE initials, the bike has been tweaked to be more off-road capable with the inclusion of a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tire. Similar in configuration as the newer V-Strom 800 DE, the new 1050 DE looks to do battle with some of the bigger Japanese ADVs, more specifically, the Africa Twin.

Apart from the new wheel sizes, the new V-Strom 1050 DE features a slew of technical updates. For starters, it gets a new electronics package that features multiple ride modes. It even gets a nifty "Gravel" mode that specifically tunes ABS and traction control for loose terrain. Apart from that, the bike is now equipped with an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that gives the bike spatial awareness and unlocks features such as cornering ABS and traction control. To give the rider easy access to all of the features, the V-Strom 1050 DE gets a large, five-inch TFT display.

In terms of suspension, the V-Strom 1050 DE gets longer suspension travel to accommodate the bigger wheels. More specifically, the bike gets 170 millimeters of suspension travel front and rear, in contrast to the previous model's 160 millimeters. In total, the bike offers an impressive ground clearance of 190 millimeters. It's also worth noting that the swingarm has been lengthened, giving the bike a longer wheelbase, and hence, more stability in off-road conditions.

Last but not least, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 DE is powered by the tried and tested 1,037cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 90-degree, V-Twin engine found in its predecessor. It churns out 107 horsepower and 70 pound-feet of torque, and sends power to the rear wheel via a chain-driven, six-speed manual transmission. For good measure, the bike now comes equipped with a quick-shifter.

Pricing and availability-wise, the new Suzuki V-Strom 1050 DE has been launched in the Malaysian market for RM 88,800, which translates to about $19,954 USD.