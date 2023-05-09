In April, 2023, KTM introduced the 390 Adventure X in India. Doing away with fancy features and cutting-edge technology, KTM was able to price the X much more affordably, catering to more budget conscious riders looking for a capable and performance-oriented adventure bike. This time around, KTM has released yet another iteration of its popular adventure bike, the 390 Adventure V.

What sets the 390 Adventure V apart from the standard and X versions is its low seat height. In order to achieve an approachable 830-millimeter seat height, KTM didn't simply shave the seat and lower the forks. They resorted to swapping out the bike's entire suspension setup and install the forks and monoshock of the 390 Duke naked bike.

The result is an adventure bike that's much more approachable than the standard model, albeit still packing the same level of technology. The only downside here is the reduced ground clearance – a valuable asset when tackling technical off-road terrain. Nevertheless, the low seat height will certainly appeal to shorter riders who previously struggled with the tall seat height of the 390 Adventure.

In terms of features, the 390 Adventure V flaunts the same sophisticated technology found on the standard 390 Adventure. As such, we find fancy electronics such as a full-color TFT display, cornering ABS and traction control. The bike is also powered by the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine producing 44 horsepower and 27.2 pound-feet of torque. In essence, apart from the lowered suspension setup, the 390 Adventure V is exactly the same as the standard 390 Adventure – it even has the same graphics and colorways.

As for pricing and availability, KTM has yet to announce the official pricing of the new 390 Adventure V. However, numerous sources from India report that it's priced exactly the same as the standard 390 Adventure at Rs 338,746, or approximately $4,140 USD. For reference, in the US, KTM's entry-level adventure bike retails for $7,399 USD.