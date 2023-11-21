KTM North America just announced the return of the 1290 Super Adventure range for 2024, and while the pair of bikes don't get mechanical updates for the new year, they do get new paint.

The 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S will get a predominately gray color scheme (with pops of orange, naturlich) and the 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S will shine in a new white color scheme with bold orange and blue graphics.

Gallery: 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R and S

22 Photos

Engine

Both 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure bikes are powered by the stalwart, liquid-cooled, 1,301cc LC8 V-twin engine. It has a bore and stroke of 108mm by 71mm and makes a claimed 118 kilowatts (about 158.2 horsepower). It's mated to a six-speed gearbox and is fitted with a PASC slipper clutch.

Chassis

The 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventures both use a powder-coated, chrome-moly tubular space frame design. As you might expect, given the Super Adventure R's more off-road-oriented character and the Super Adventure S's more on-road oriented character, the two differ in suspension (though both feature WP steering dampers as standard).

The 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S uses a 48mm upside-down WP SAT front fork along with a WP SAT rear shock absorber. SAT stands for "semi-active technology." Settings and adjustments can be made using the dashboard and its TFT display. If you opt for the additional Suspension Pro package, individually adjustable settings for fork and shock are available, as is automatic rear shock preload setting.

Meanwhile, the 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R uses a 48mm upside-down WP Xplor front fork, along with a WP Xplor PDS shock absorber in the rear. This suspension is fully adjustable, and the PDS rear shock comes with an external handwheel to make adjustments even easier.

Both 1290 Super Adventures get Brembo brakes with a pair of 320mm radially mounted front discs and four-piston fixed calipers. In the back, you'll find a single 267mm disc. Bosch ABS comes standard at both ends.

The wheels are another detail upon which the 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R and S differ. On the Super Adventure R, you'll find a pair of spoked wheels made for KTM by Akront. They're tubeless, and feature a dedicated O-ring seal at each nipple for improved air retention.

Over on the Super Adventure S, you'll find a pair of alloy wheels wrapped in Mitas Terra Force R tires that were specifically developed for this bike.

Both of the 2024 Super Adventures get wide, adjustable, tapered aluminum handlebars and backlit switchgear. Another area where they differ is the seats. The 1290 Super Adventure R gets a single-piece stepped saddle with a height of 34.6 inches (880mm) and a push-button seat latch release.

If you choose the 1290 Super Adventure S instead, you'll get separate seats for rider and passenger. The rider's seat is adjustable by 20mm, and can go from 33.4 inches (849mm) to 34.2 inches (869mm). It also gets a push-button seat latch release.

Electronics and Rider Aids

In the cockpit on both 1290 Super Adventure bikes, you'll find a scratch-resistant, seven-inch TFT display. Thanks to a six-way switch cube located on the handlebar, KTM says it's easier to navigate on the fly without wading through loads of menus and sub-menus. Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone is also standard via the KTMconnect smartphone app.

Notably, both the 1290 Super Adventures come with a USB phone pocket to keep your phone charged on the go. While you can of course use your favorite smartphone mount, it's nice to know that you can just as easily tuck it away and keep it safe while you're exploring.

The 1290 Super Adventure R and S both get Bosch motorcycle stability control with lean-sensitive cornering ABS, as well as specialized offroad ABS. A tire pressure monitoring system also comes standard, as do self-canceling turn signals. An offroad ride mode, offroad traction control, and cruise control are also standard equipment.

Pricing and Availability

At the time of writing on November 21, 2023, KTM North America has not yet announced pricing for the 2024 1290 Super Adventure S and the 2024 1290 Super Adventure R. If you're interested in getting your hands on one, you'll be happy to know that they should be available in KTM dealerships beginning in December 2023.

If you're interested in the 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R or Super Adventure S, but you live outside of North America, your best bet is to reach out to your local KTM dealer for the most accurate local pricing and availability information.