On December 20, 2022, KTM officially rolled the 2023 1290 Super Adventure R out into the world. Designed to be a more off-road-oriented version of 1290 Super Adventurousness, unsurprisingly, most of the specs will already be familiar if you’ve taken a look at the 2023 Super Adventure S.

Although the changes are minor, that doesn’t make them unwelcome. The new, scratch-resistant, seven-inch TFT display is the rider’s portal to a vast array of features. Bluetooth connectivity via the KTMConnect app allows for turn-by-turn navigation, as well as other smartphone-related tasks such as streaming your favorite music or answering incoming calls.

The 48mm WP XPLOR front fork is a split cartridge design, and the WP XPLOR PDS rear shock it’s been matched with offers 220mm of travel, and is of course fully adjustable. The spoked aluminum wheels were made for KTM by AKRONT, and feature an improved sealing system that KTM says makes them totally tubeless. To help keep the air in the tires where it belongs, these wheels also have o-ring seals at each nipple. Bridgestone AX41 tires come standard.

Braking is accomplished with help from Brembo and Bosch. Two 320mm brake discs and a pair of four-piston calipers do the job up front, while a single 267mm disc stands ready in the rear. Bosch two-channel 9M+ ABS comes standard on the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R.

The 2023 1290 Super Adventure R gets a three-part, 23-liter (6.1 gallon) fuel tank, along with an electronically controlled fuel tank cap. The design also integrates a new cubby that’s the perfect size for a wallet, sunglasses, or your smartphone—and it even has a USB socket inside so you can keep your phone charging while you’re out exploring.

Other features include a short, adjustable windscreen; a wide, adjustable handlebar; and also an illuminated menu switch that’s perfect for low light conditions. A full suite of electronic rider aids is also at the rider’s fingertips on the 1290 Super Adventure R, including Motorcycle Stability Control with both Cornering and Offroad ABS functionalities, a tire pressure monitoring system, switchable lean-angle-sensitive motorcycle traction control, automatic turn indicator reset (or self-cancelling turn signals), offroad ride mode, offroad traction control, and offroad ABS.

For 2023, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R gets a bright white color scheme, designed to pay homage to KTM’s rally and enduro heritage. Pricing and availability will vary by region, but KTM says that this bike is expected to roll into KTM dealerships in December, 2022. Pricing in the U.S. starts at $20,299 plus $655 freight.