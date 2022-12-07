The 2023 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition burst onto the international scene on December 6, 2022. Like all Factory Edition KTMs, it’s also a limited-edition machine, although exactly how many Team Orange plans to make hasn’t been stated. The company is planning on worldwide distribution of this bike, though—so it’s definitely worth reaching out to your local KTM dealer if you’re interested.

It’s powered by the same single overhead cam, four-stroke single that powers the current KTM 450 SX-F and makes a claimed 68 horsepower. Dry weight is 103.5 kilograms, or about 228 pounds. A holeshot device, launch control, a quick shifter, selectable engine maps, and traction control all come standard on the SX-F Factory Edition.

To keep things simple trackside (or really anywhere, let’s face it), KTM chose a suspension setup that requires no tools for adjustment. For both the front fork and the rear shock, all adjustments can easily be made by hand, any time you need to. An air pump is included from the factory, as well.

Gallery: 2023 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Other tasty bits on the 2023 450 SX-F Factory Edition include a Hinson outer clutch cover, a vented airbox cover, an orange sprocket, a gold chain, an Akrapovič slip-on exhaust, an ODI lock-on gray grip set, and a semi-floating front brake disc.

Factory bits include an orange racing seat, special black and orange wheels with orange sprockets, a Factory racing front brake disc guard reinforced with carbon, an orange-anodized Factory racing triple clamp, and a carbon-reinforced Factory racing skid plate. With all these goodies, the Factory racing graphics may just seem like icing on the cake—but who doesn’t love icing?

According to KTM, shipment is expected sometime in December, 2022. All authorized KTM dealers should be able to help you out with answers to any questions you may have, as well as any preorders you may wish to place for the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Pricing and availability will vary by region, so you may want to ask your local dealer about the specifics in your area. If you’re in the U.S., the MSRP starts at $12,099 plus freight.