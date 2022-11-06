The days leading up to the Christmas season for KTM in Austria will be filled with a bunch of activities for the whole family. KTM is painting Mattighofen orange this holiday season with a bunch of celebrations at its very own Motohall in Austria.

If you bleed orange, you will know that KTM’s Motohall is no joke when it comes to presentation. There’s a ton to see and Super Duke levels of excitement for all. While that may sound a little marketing-y, it’ll probably ring true for the truly orange-blooded.

Fun will be at every corner thanks to KTM’s plans this holiday season which include an Advent Special Workshop for kids at the Innovation Lab in KTM’s Motohall, rally and stunts at the Winter Family Day, and a special “Journey Through Time” tour at the KTM Motohall.

Craft your very own high-tech gift this Christmas. The Advent Special Workshop at the Innovation lab will get kids to make unique gifts with high-tech soldering equipment. This event is bookable on the dates of November 5, 13, 19, 27, and December 3, 11, and 17 for just €19 EUR or about $20 USD. This experience is best paired with a tour of the exhibition, but KTM has more in store!

Watch out for KTM’s “Winter Family Day” which will have a stunt show specially prepared for viewers of all ages. Supermoto hero Lukas Höllbacher will be doing some stunts this season for audiences to enjoy, and also have an autograph session with a surprise ready for the kids (or kids at heart) to enjoy). The KTM children’s puzzle rally will also be a fun event that will have participants grabbing stamp cards quickly at the welcome desk, solving puzzles, securing station stamps, and finally getting a gift in the end. There will also be a free wrapping service at the KTM Motohall shop and even a guided tour at the Mattighoffen Advent market.

Finally, from mid-December onwards, the KTM Adventure Museum will be presenting new historic displays. There are at least ten rare KTM bikes that offer a new perspective on the brand’s journey through time. KTM’s special Orange Wall will be designed this December. Then on the digital fan wall, visitors can upload their KTM fan moment with the best of the best photos making it onto the display, immortalized for all to see.

While tradition calls for a white Christmas, an orange Christmas is in store for you should you pay a visit to Mottighofen this holiday season. Plan ahead, bring the family and check it out for yourself.