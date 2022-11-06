The days leading up to the Christmas season for KTM in Austria will be filled with a bunch of activities for the whole family. KTM is painting Mattighofen orange this holiday season with a bunch of celebrations at its very own Motohall in Austria.
If you bleed orange, you will know that KTM’s Motohall is no joke when it comes to presentation. There’s a ton to see and Super Duke levels of excitement for all. While that may sound a little marketing-y, it’ll probably ring true for the truly orange-blooded.
Fun will be at every corner thanks to KTM’s plans this holiday season which include an Advent Special Workshop for kids at the Innovation Lab in KTM’s Motohall, rally and stunts at the Winter Family Day, and a special “Journey Through Time” tour at the KTM Motohall.
Craft your very own high-tech gift this Christmas. The Advent Special Workshop at the Innovation lab will get kids to make unique gifts with high-tech soldering equipment. This event is bookable on the dates of November 5, 13, 19, 27, and December 3, 11, and 17 for just €19 EUR or about $20 USD. This experience is best paired with a tour of the exhibition, but KTM has more in store!
Watch out for KTM’s “Winter Family Day” which will have a stunt show specially prepared for viewers of all ages. Supermoto hero Lukas Höllbacher will be doing some stunts this season for audiences to enjoy, and also have an autograph session with a surprise ready for the kids (or kids at heart) to enjoy). The KTM children’s puzzle rally will also be a fun event that will have participants grabbing stamp cards quickly at the welcome desk, solving puzzles, securing station stamps, and finally getting a gift in the end. There will also be a free wrapping service at the KTM Motohall shop and even a guided tour at the Mattighoffen Advent market.
Finally, from mid-December onwards, the KTM Adventure Museum will be presenting new historic displays. There are at least ten rare KTM bikes that offer a new perspective on the brand’s journey through time. KTM’s special Orange Wall will be designed this December. Then on the digital fan wall, visitors can upload their KTM fan moment with the best of the best photos making it onto the display, immortalized for all to see.
While tradition calls for a white Christmas, an orange Christmas is in store for you should you pay a visit to Mottighofen this holiday season. Plan ahead, bring the family and check it out for yourself.
Source: KTM
ORANGE X-MAS: DIE KTM ERLEBNISWELT SORGT FÜR ACTION
Die Vorweihnachtszeit in der KTM Motohall ist alles andere als „a Stade Zeit“: Volle Power bringt Lukas Höllbacher mit seinen Stunts beim „Winter Family Day“ aufs Pflaster. Kreativität und Technik vereinen Kids beim Advent Special Workshop im Innovation Lab und zaubern mit Hightech und Lötkolben einzigartige Geschenke.
Designer-Geschenk aus dem Innovation Lab
Wie gestaltet man mit Lötkolben und Hightech-Designsoftware ein Weihnachtsgeschenk? Neugierige Kids und Jugendliche werden es erfahren: Beim Advent Special Workshop im Innovation Lab der KTM Motohall. Nur buchbar am 5., 13., 19. und 27 November sowie am 3., 11., und 17. Dezember um 19 Euro. Am Besten lässt sich der Workshoptrip in die KTM Erlebniswelt mit einer spannenden Führung durch die Ausstellung verbinden. Dabei geht es mit dem Roadbook in der Hand auf Rookie-Entdeckungstour. Gleich jetzt Tickets sichern unter www.ktm-motohall.com.
Rallye und Stunts beim Winter Family Day
Das erste Adventwochenende verspricht ein absolutes Winterhighlight für Familien zu werden. Am 26. November ab 9 Uhr geht der „Winter Family Day“ über die Bühne. Die kleinen und großen Besucher erwarten unter anderem Stuntshows mit Supermoto-Hero Lukas Höllbacher. Der talentierte Ranshofner nimmt sich auch gerne Zeit für eine Autogrammstunde und hat eine Überraschung parat, die Kinderaugen glänzen lässt. Ebenfalls actionreich wird die KTM Kinder-Rätsel-Rallye: Schnell die Stempelkarte am Welcome Desk schnappen, Rätsel lösen, Stationsstempel sichern und ein Geschenk holen. Zusätzlich sind ganztags das Innovation Lab und der KTM Motohall Shop geöffnet. Der kostenlose Einpackservice sorgt für perfekt ausstaffierte Weihnachtspackerl. Um 14 Uhr findet eine geführte Touren statt und ganz nebenbei fällt der Startschuss für den Mattighofner Adventmarkt.
Zeitreise in der KTM Motohall
Ab Mitte Dezember präsentiert das KTM Erlebnismuseum neue History Bikes in seinen Ausstellungsräumen. „Wir haben mindestens zehn Raritäten-KTM-Bikes ausgesucht, die die Besucher zu einer neuen Zeitreise einladen“, verrät Eva Priewasser, Geschäftsführerin der KTM Motohall. Völlig neu gestaltet wird im Dezember die Orange Bleeder Wall. Auf der dann digitalen Fan-Wand können Besucher direkt vor Ort ihren KTM-Fan-Moment hochladen. Die besten Fotos schaffen es auf einen der neuen Screens.
Auch die Champions-Ecke erhält ein Update: Erst kürzlich feierten FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion 2022, Tom Vialle, und FIM Hard Enduro World Champion 2022, Manuel Lettenbichler, den größten Erfolg ihres Lebens. Ihre Weltmeisterbikes, die KTM 250 SX-F und die KTM 300 EXC TPI, sind ab Mitte November zu bestaunen. Die KTM Motohall feiert diese beiden WM-Titel gebürtig mit einem Gewinnspiel. Mitmachen auf www.ktm-motohall.com.
About this article