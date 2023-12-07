If you're a fan of adventure bikes, there's a lot to choose from in 2024. While BMW Motorrad grabbed all the headlines with its introduction of the R 1300 GS earlier in the year, not everyone wants or needs a big adventure bike. And, you know, the cool thing about bikes is that you can have more than just one.

While we're firm believers in the idea that any bike that you take adventures on can be an adventure bike, for our purposes, we're sticking to bikes that manufacturers file in the 'adventure' and 'dual sport' categories.

Typically, this means that they should have at least some characteristics that lend themselves well to both off-road and on-road exploration, like appropriate suspension and tires. Your mileage will vary, of course. As with all bike categories, you'll find something to appreciate about some bikes more than others.

While these bikes are sold in multiple markets around the world, the MSRPs reflected in this list are accurate in the US as of December 2023. Any exceptions to this rule are noted as they occur in the list. If you live elsewhere in the world, contact your local motorcycle dealer to find the most accurate pricing in your area.

As a final note, we've included bikes in this list that are specifically noted as 2024 models by their manufacturers. There are other bikes that could easily fit this category, but that aren't on this list because the 2024 version hasn't been announced (at least, so far).

With that said, let's get into it. We've organized this list in order of displacement, from smallest to largest. In the case of electric bikes, we'll slot them into the list with combustion bikes that offer similar power.

Engine: 296cc dual overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 385.9 pounds

Seat Height: 32.1 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4.5 gallons

MSRP: $6,199

The 2024 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS comes with a six-speed gearbox, an assist and slipper clutch, a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel, a telescopic front fork with 5.1 inches of travel and a Uni-Track swingarm and rear shock setup offering five-way preload adjustability. Rear travel is 5.8 inches. ABS is present at both ends, and the braking system consists of a single 290mm disc up front and a 220mm disc in the rear.

Engine: 313cc dual overhead cam water-cooled single making a claimed 34 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 20 pound-feet of torque at 7,500 rpm

Curb Weight: 386 pounds

Seat Height: 32.8 inches standard; the OEM low seat lowers it to 32.3 inches and the OEM high seat raises it to 33.4 inches

Fuel Capacity: 3 gallons

MSRP: $5,890

The 2024 BMW G 310 GS comes with adjustable levers, has a ride-by-wire throttle, a six-speed gearbox, an inverted 41mm front fork, a swingarm and rear shock setup with preload adjustability, cast aluminum 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and suspension travel of 7.1 inches both front and rear.

For brakes, the 2024 G 310 GS gets a radially mounted four-piston fixed caliper up front with a 300mm brake disc, as well as a single-piston floating caliper in the rear with a 241mm brake disc.

Engine: 373.2cc liquid-cooled single that makes a claimed 44 horsepower and 37 newton-meters (about 27.2 pound-feet) of torque

Curb Weight: Not available, but the 2024 390 Duke now weighs 363 pounds.

Seat Height: 855mm (or 33.6 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 3.8 gallons

MSRP: Not available

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure comes with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch cast wheel with tubed tires, WP Apex suspension with rebound and compression adjustability, ride modes (including Offroad Mode), a bolt-on steel subframe, two-channel ABS, and a 320mm brake disc up front and a 280mm brake disc in the rear.

Engine: 449cc dual overhead cam liquid cooled single with external oil cooler

Curb Weight: Not listed, but the dry weight is 319.7 pounds. Fuel capacity is 8 gallons. If each gallon of gasoline weighs approximately six pounds, a fully-fueled Kove 450 Rally carries 48 pounds of fuel. So, with fuel, the Kove 450 Rally weighs somewhere in the neighborhood of 367.7 pounds. Please note that this weight does not include oil, coolant, or brake fluid and is not a full curb weight.

Seat Height: 36 inches on the Low version; 37.8 inches on the Standard version

Fuel Capacity: 8 gallons (three-part tank)

MSRP: $8,999

The Kove 450 Rally is built with competition in mind, as should probably be evident from the massive 8-gallon, three-part fuel tank. It has a 49mm fully adjustable Yu-An front fork and monoshock setup, which the company says offers a full 12 inches of suspension travel on the Standard model. Switchable ABS and LED lighting come standard.

Engine: 450cc liquid-cooled parallel twin making approximately 47 horsepower

Curb Weight: Not yet available

Seat Height: Not yet available

Fuel Capacity: Not yet available

MSRP: Not yet available

The 2024 CFMoto 450 MT is one of the more mysterious bikes on our list at the time of writing. Promotional photos of it were leaked shortly before EICMA 2023, and the bike was then formally introduced to the world at EICMA 2023. Since it's now the beginning of December and EICMA was about a month ago, full details haven't yet been made available. We look forward to learning more once they are.

Engine: 452cc liquid-cooled single cylinder that makes a claimed 40 horsepower at 8,00 0 rpm and 29.52 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm

Curb Weight: 196 kilograms, or about 432 pounds

Seat Height: 825mm to 845mm (or 32.48 to 33.26 inches) standard, or 805mm to 825mm (31.6 to 32.48 inches) low

Fuel Capacity: 4.5 gallons

MSRP: Pricing not yet announced for the US, but it's 5,900 Euros (about $6,367) in Italy and France.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is a completely new bike, redesigned from the ground up. New engine, new chassis, new everything. The Sherpa 450 engine is liquid-cooled, and this is the first ride-by-wire bike in Enfield's lineup. Four rider modes, switchable ABS, a new TFT Tripper navigation pod with a clean, bright screen, and Bluetooth connectivity are just the start.

It comes with 21-inch front and 17-inch spoked rear wheels and a 43mm upside-down cartridge-type front fork and rear monoshock offering 200 millimeters (about 7.9 inches) of travel. Brakes consist of a two-piston ByBre caliper and a 320mm brake disc up front, and a single-piston caliper and a 270mm disc in the rear.

Engine: 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin that makes a claimed 47 horsepower at 8,600 rpm and 31.8 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm

Curb Weight: 196 kilograms (or 432 pounds)

Seat Height: 32.7 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4.6 gallons

MSRP: Not yet available in the US, but it's £6,799 in the UK, which is about $8,563

The 2024 Honda NX500 is a renamed, restyled CB500X, resurrecting the NX badge in honor of the NX650 Dominator. It has a six-speed gearbox, assist and slipper clutch, 41mm upside-down Showa SFF-BP front fork, ProLink monoshock with five-way adjustability in the rear, and 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminum wheels.

For brakes, it gets two Nissin axial-mount front two-piston calipers and a pair of 296mm brake discs, along with a single Nissin one-piston caliper and a 240mm disc in the rear. A five-inch TFT display comes standard, along with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity.

Engine: 500cc liquid-cooled dual overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 235 kg (or about 518 pounds)

Seat Height: 860mm (or about 33.8 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 20 liters (or about 5.2 gallons)

MSRP: US price not yet listed, but it's £6299 in the UK, which is about $7,932. Promotions may be available.

The 2024 Benelli TRK 502 X includes a 50mm upside-down front fork and a rear swingarm and shock setup offering preload, rebound, and compression adjustability. Front suspension travel is 140mm (about 5.5 inches) and rear travel is 65mm (about 2.5 inches). It rolls on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear set of spoked wheels.

Brakes consist of a pair of two-piston floating front calipers with 320mm brake discs up front, and a single one-piston floating caliper in the rear with a 260mm disc. ABS is present at both ends. Backlit switchgear comes standard, which is nice to have when it gets dark out.

Engine: 649cc liquid-cooled parallel twin making a claimed 60 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 42.5 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm

Curb Weight: 514 pounds

Seat Height: 33.26 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4.8 gallons

MSRP: $8,299, but promotions may be available

The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 gets LED lighting all around, two USB ports, adjustable hand levers, Bluetooth connectivity, backlit switchgear, and a 7-inch TFT dash with day and night modes. Suspension-wise, you'll find a 50mm Marzocchi upside-down front fork and a rear KYB shock, both with adjustability. Suspension travel is 6.9 inches up front and 6.5 inches in the rear.

Wheels are 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear Akront tubeless spoked units wrapped in Pirelli rubber. Brakes are by Brembo, with a dual-caliper setup up front and a single-caliper setup in the rear. Bosch ABS is also standard. It also comes with a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty in the US (warranties may vary by market internationally).

Engine: 649cc liquid-cooled dual overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 482.9 pounds (not including saddlebags and hand guards, which add about 20 pounds)

Seat Height: 33.3 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5.5 gallons

MSRP: $10,099

The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT ABS has a 41mm telescopic front fork with preload and rebound adjustability, along with a single rear laydown shock with preload adjustability. Suspension travel is 5.9 inches up front and 5.7 inches in the rear. It rolls on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels.

Brakes consist of a dual two-piston front caliper setup with 300mm petal-style rotors up front, and a single one-piston caliper and a 250mm petal-style disc in the rear. ABS and traction control come standard, as does smartphone connectivity. The bike also comes with a pair of color-matched hard saddlebags that use the Kawasaki Quick Release mounting system for ease of use. Did we mention the handguards? You get those, too.

Engine: 652cc dual overhead cam single

Curb Weight: 487.1 pounds

Seat Height: 34.3 inches

Fuel Capacity: 6.1 gallons

MSRP: $8,199

The 2024 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure ABS has a 41mm telescopic front fork and a Uni-Trak rear shock with preload and rebound adjustability. Suspension travel is 7.9 inches up front and 8.0 inches in the rear. It rolls on a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear spoked wheel.

Brakes consist of a single two-piston caliper and a 300mm disc up front and a single one-piston caliper and a 240mm disc in the rear. ABS is present at both ends, as you'd probably guess from the model designation. It comes with a set of hard cases and factory-installed fog lamps. If you're the kind of person who appreciates that the only thing listed under Technology on the official spec sheet is ABS, then the KLR 650 might just be the bike for you.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Engine: 660cc liquid-cooled dual overhead cam triple making a claimed 81 horsepower and 47 pound-feet of torque

Curb Weight: 455 pounds

Seat Height: 32.87 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4.5 gallons

MSRP: $9,695

The 2024 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has a Showa suspension with 41mm upside down separate function front fork and a monoshock in the rear. Suspension travel is 150mm (or 5.9 inches) at both ends. It rolls on a pair of 17-inch cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires. If you're planning to do much off-road exploration, you may want to fit a more dual-sport-oriented tire.

Brakes are by Nissin, and consist of a pair of two-piston sliding calipers up front with 310mm discs and a single one-piston sliding caliper and a 255mm disc in the rear. ABS is standard at both ends.

It has ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, two ride modes, a configurable TFT display, and LED lighting as standard. It's also the only triple on this list.