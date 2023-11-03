KTM announced the return of its 390 Adventure for the 2024 model year, and it comes packing a pair of new color options. Since the 2023 update of the 390 Adventure added key rider-focused features like suspension adjustability, the 2024 version sticks to new paint and graphics.

The Engine

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a four-stroke, 373.2cc single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 32 kilowatts (about 42.9 horsepower) and 37 newton-meters (about 27.2 pound-feet) of torque. Bore and stroke are 89mm by 60mm, and this engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a PASC antihopping clutch. An up-and-down quickshifter is not fittted as standard but is an available KTM accessory for the 390 Adventure. The current engine is Euro Five compliant.

Chassis

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure features a steel trellis frame as its base, and the subframe is easily removed with just four screws. Additionally, it gets WP Apex suspension at both ends, with a 43mm front fork and a WP Apex monoshock in the rear. Rebound and compression adjustability are standard on the 2024 390 Adventure’s suspension.

As for brakes, you’ll find a 320mm single disc setup in front and a 230mm single disc setup in the rear. Two-channel, lean-angle-sensitive ABS and traction control come standard on the 2024 390 Adventure.

Depending on the version of 390 Adventure you get, there are 19-inch and 17-inch cast wheels fitted. Heavy-duty spoked wheels are also available for an even adventurier 390 Adventure. If you’re talking to your KTM dealership about a 390 Adventure and you want either alloys or spoked wheels that you aren’t seeing on what’s in front of you, ask.

Additional features

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure comes with a 3.8 gallon fuel tank, enabling a claimed 248 mile range on a single fillup. As with all motorcycles, your range can and will vary based on how aggressively you ride—but it’s nice to know that you should have a way to go before you need to stop.

The adjustable rally-style windscreen carries a slim profile and can be moved into its higher or lower position as the rider prefers.

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure comes with a 5-inch full-color TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone of choice. Using the KTM Connect app, you can hook up your phone and access music, phone calls, messaging, navigation, and more via the TFT display.

The 390 Adventure also allows riders to use Offroad Mode to allow rear wheel slip when riding off road. An LED headlight is standard, as is the 390 Adventure’s bodywork and engine guard.

Colors, Availability, and Pricing

For 2024, the KTM 390 Adventure will be available in two color combinations worldwide. There’s an orange and black colorway, which you probably expected since this is KTM. You’ll also find a gray and white colorway on the 2024 390 Adventure as well.

KTM sells its bikes in markets around the world, and colors, pricing, and availability vary by region. KTM says that the 2024 390 Adventure should be available in dealerships worldwide beginning in November 2023. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet, but your best bet for the most accurate pricing information in your area is to reach out to your local KTM dealer with any questions you may have.