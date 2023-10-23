Start ‘Em Young With KTM’s 2024 50 And 65 SX Mini-Crossers

If you’re looking to get your youngster started on two wheels, there’s no better way to do so than with some off-road riding. After all, it’ll surely be a couple of years still until they’re legally allowed to ride on the street. These days, there are tons of kid-focused, off-road two-wheelers, both electric and internal combustion, and KTM seems to be at the forefront of this.

Indeed, Team Orange is one of the most prominent names in the off-road industry, and it’s easy to see why. Apart from owning some of the winningest machines in the worlds of motocross and rally, the brand is also very heavily involved in the grassroots level. The launch of the 2024 KTM Mini-Crossers is a clear sign of the brand’s dedication to the segment. For 2024, its small-displacement off-roaders are modeled after the KTM SX range for grown-ups, and have the ultimate goal of developing competitive athletes in the future.

There are two models to choose from, the KTM 50 SX and the KTM 65 SX, both of which are modeled to resemble scaled-down versions of the full-size KTM SX motorbikes. They both feature a new steel frame with a lightweight fiberglass-reinforced subframe, as well as height adjustability for riders as they grow. Furthermore, the KTM 65 SX was developed with feedback from international test riders, ensuring that young racers are using nothing but the best equipment that can gear them up for success in the future.

More specifically, the KTM 50 SX boasts an updated engine with a bigger displacement resulting in more power. It remains suitable for young riders, and can be tweaked and adjusted to account for improvements in skill as time progresses. It also receives a larger one-piece radiator, as well as a digital ignition system for more consistent and reliable performance. Meanwhile, the larger KTM 65 SX gets an updated engine, radiator, ans airbox, as well as the same digital ignition system found on the 50.

Just like their bigger siblings, the KTM 50 and 65 SX models feature premium suspension hardware from WP. The bikes receive a 35-millimeter WP XACT AER fork up front, as well as a WP XACT monoshock at the back boasting complete adjustability. Both models are expected to be made available across KTM dealerships starting November, 2023.