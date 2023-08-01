Benelli TRK 502X Released In Four New Colors In India

Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has been expanding at quite a rapid pace in recent years. Being a company under Chinese motorcycle giant Qianjiang, it’s clear to see why, as the brand has a lot of resources at its disposal. Nevertheless, in the Indian market, Benelli has refreshed its flagship adventure-tourer range, the TRK 502, with four new color schemes.

Similar to the global market, Benelli offers the TRK 502 in two flavors: a standard road-focused variant simply called the TRK 502, and a more rugged off-road version called the TRK 502 X. The key difference between the two models lies in their wheel configurations, with the TRK 502 equipped with alloy wheels, and the TRK 502 X rocking a pair of wire-spoked wheels. Further differentiating the two variants are the newly launched color schemes.

Specific to the Benelli TRK 502 X, there are four new colors to choose from: Dark Gray, White, Yellow, and Green. You’ll have to pay specific prices for your color of choice, with the Dark Gray, White, and Green colorways carrying a price tag of Rs 635,000, or about $7,700 USD. Meanwhile, the Yellow color scheme, touted as the hero color for the range, carries a more premium price tag of Rs 650,000, translating to about $7,900 USD.

Apart from the new colorways, there really isn’t much to note as far as tech updates are concerned. The TRK 502 X retains its rugged, adventure-focused styling complete with a tall windscreen, twin-pod headlight, and a half-fairing. The adventure-tourer also has rather generous passenger accommodations with a split-style two-up saddle and large passenger grab handles.

On the performance side of the equation, the Benelli TRK 502 and 502 X are powered by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a zero-degree crankshaft. This gives the motor a lot of torque and linear power delivery, with a max power output of 46.8 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, and 32 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm.