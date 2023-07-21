Benelli Launches The New TRK 700 And TRK 700X In Europe

Benelli has proven itself as a force to be reckoned with in the global motorcycle market. The Italian motorcycle brand, now owned by Chinese motorcycling conglomerate Qianjiang, has quite a lot of resources at its disposal, and can be considered one of the bigger, more reputable players to emerge from China. That said, the brand is entering the middleweight ADV segment with full force with the new TRK 700 platform.

Middleweight adventure bikes have proven to be all the rage, with the massive success of the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660. Does the new Benelli have what it takes to go up against the more established players in the segment? Well, for starters, it’s rocking an all-new engine in the form of a 698cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. Unlike its smaller 500cc counterpart, this engine makes use of a standard 180-degree crankshaft, so expect it to sound like and perform like a Kawasaki Versys 650. For reference, the Benelli TRK 700 pumps out 70 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque.

Complementing the new engine is a familiar frame setup consisting of a steel trellis that makes use of the engine as a stressed member. Apart from reducing weight, this also increases rigidity, translating to improved handling both on and off-road. Suspension hardware consists of 50-millimeter inverted front forks with 140 millimeters of travel, and a preload adjustable rear monoshock at the rear. The adventurer comes to a stop with dual 320-millimeter front disc brakes, and a single 260mm disc brake at the rear.

The TRK 700 and TRK 700X are differentiated by their wheel setups, with the former being more equipped for the road, and the latter designed for more rugged use thanks to its wire-spoked wheels. Both are equipped with 19-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels.

Both the Benelli TRK 700 and TRK 700X feature modern tech that’s become rather commonplace for the category. They’re equipped with a five-inch full-color TFT display complete with Bluetooth smartphone pairing. Heated grips and saddles are also an option that can be installed from the factory. As usual, we get full-LED lighting, a tall windscreen, and modernized bodywork that vaguely resembles the styling of the previous iteration of the Ducati Multistrada.

Benelli has announced the launch of the TRK 700 and TRK 700 X in the European market. As of the moment, a launch date for the US and other markets has yet to be confirmed. That being said, Benelli has interestingly priced the two models the same – 7,740 Euros, or about $8,618 USD.

