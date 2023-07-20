Go Back In Time With This Custom Suzuki GSX-R1000 From Cafe Rider Custom

If it weren’t for their legendary counterparts, modern superbikes wouldn’t be what they are today. Machines like the Ducati Panigale owe their existence in large part to the Ducati 916, and likewise, the current generation YZF-R1 wouldn’t be what it is today if not for the Yamaha FZR1000. That being said, what if you wanted the modern-day performance of a superbike, with the throwback look of its predecessor?

Well, take a look at the image above, and that’s exactly what you’re looking at. You could be fooled to think that this was well and truly a Suzuki GSX-R 1100 from 1989, restored to a remarkable condition. Indeed, on the outside, this is exactly what it is. However, underneath the fairings that look like they come straight from 1989, this bike is a considerably more modern K7 GSX-R1000. Okay, fine, it’s not exactly a brand new bike underneath, but let’s be real – the K7 GSX-R1000 and the current generation aren’t all that different, right?

Initially covered by our friends over at German motorcycling publication Motorrad Online, this custom creation comes to us from Cafe Rider Custom from Dubai, and is the brain child of Fahim Rehmann, who wanted to create a “connection to the past” with this unique build. The Suzuki GSX-R1100 can be considered the grandfather of the Gixxer. Built from 1986 to 1998, this bike laid the foundations for a lot of the performance-oriented technology we find in modern machinery. What better way to pay tribute to this iconic bike than to build one based on its successor?

For the most part, this custom build is a masterclass in bodywork, as the front fairing, composed of an expertly crafted fiberglass reinforced plastic piece, blends in seamlessly with the lower part of the fairing that features the bike’s iconic angular, muscular design. Clearly, styling cues from 1989 and 2007 differ greatly, and the talented craftsmen at Cafe Rider Custom have done an excellent job in bridging that gap. That said, closer inspection reveals that this bike is indeed a newer model, as the aluminum frame of the GSX-R1000 can be seen in between the fairings and the tank.

As the saying goes, a magician never reveals their secrets, and the same is true with this custom creation. Cafe Rider Custom has indeed showcased this bike in all its glory, but has remained tight-lipped regarding the techniques it has employed to achieve such a flawless finished product. We also don’t know if anything has been done to the K7’s inline-four engine, other than a pair of period-correct Yoshimura mufflers sticking out on either side. Nevertheless, join us as we ogle at this race-inspired work of art by browsing through the photos below.

Gallery: Go Back In Time With This Custom Suzuki GSX-R1000 From Cafe Rider Custom