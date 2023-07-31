Are you looking to get your hands on a Harley-Davidson X440 in India? If the answer is yes, and you haven’t already pre-booked your bike yet, Harley-Davidson India just announced that it will be closing its online bookings for the bike very soon.

How soon, exactly? In announcements both on Twitter and on its official website, H-D India says that bookings will close on August 3, 2023. The good news is that the online bookings portal closure is only meant to be temporary. However, the bad news is almost as clear in the way H-D India phrases the upcoming closure in its announcements.

“Introductory price booking to end on 3rd August. Book now and secure your X440 for a starting price of Rs. 229,000,” the official announcement reads. If you’re playing along at home in the US, that price is equivalent to $2,784.51 if converted on July 31, 2023.

Harley-Davidson India's two Twitter images, side by side.

A second image post that H-D India posted as a follow-up to the first post makes the intention of this announcement even clearer. “The time is now. Bookings close on August 3rd,” it reads, straight to the point.

“It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily. As we prepare for production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440, we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition,” Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta told the Financial Express.

The air-and-oil cooled, 440cc single-cylinder powered machine is currently listed in three flavors on the Harley-Davidson India website. The base model is the X440 Denim, which starts at the aforementioned Rs. 229,000 (or $2,784.51) and comes in Mustard Denim.

Bump up to the X440 Vivid and choose between two colors: Metallic Thick Red or Metallic Dark Silver. Either of those will run you Rs. 249,000 (or $3,028). The top-tier X440 is the X440 S, which comes in just one color: Matte Black. That one will set you back Rs. 269,000 (or $3,271). It’s unclear if the entire X440 pricing structure will go up after the initial bookings close on August 3, 2023, or if only the X440 Denim’s price will go up.

Although both Hero Motocorp and Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz have remarked on how well pre-bookings are going, so far neither has offered any concrete numbers to more fully illustrate the X440’s early popularity. Whether this announcement is an attempt to drive up preorders or not, one thing that’s true no matter what side of the ocean you’re on is that everyone wants to feel like they’re saving money, even if they’re buying themselves a new bike.