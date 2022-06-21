In 2022, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the world—but the spirit of adventure is absolutely alive and well. Nowhere is that clearer than in the story of Bridget McCutchen—which, admittedly, is just beginning. You see, McCutchen has been hard at work, steadily planning and gathering the resources she needs to become the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe via motorcycle.

McCutchen is from northern Wisconsin, and she rides a Kawasaki Versys-X 300 named Mab, in honor of her dearly departed horse. She's 21 now, and will remain the same age when she officially kicks off her trip in August, 2022. To achieve her goal, she’ll need to ride at least 24,900 miles, traveling in the same direction, crossing both hemispheres, and staying in the same place for no longer than two weeks. She’ll also need to finish where she started.

The journey should take around 12 to 16 months—hopefully. Originally, the plan was to start in May, but the war in Ukraine understandably caused her to rethink her plans. Now she’ll ride down through South America, and then ship both herself and her bike to Morocco and go around through Europe and Asia. She’s been documenting her preparations on social media, so checking out her Instagram, Facebook, and dedicated trip website should be a great way to follow along on the adventure as it unfolds.

The current record-holder for youngest rider to circumnavigate the globe is Henry Crew, who accomplished the task at the age of 23, back in April, 2019. It’s a tall order for anyone, but he got the job done and scored himself a Guinness World Record, which McCutchen hopes to beat. As a matter of fact, she’s been consulting with Crew as part of her preparation for the journey. Rider advice from someone who’s been where you’re going is always some of the best you can find.

So far, McCutchen has been raising money via merch sales (you can find links on her website, which is in our Sources), a GoFundMe, and people she knows in her community. She’s also lined up some local sponsorship in the form of Aerostitch and True North Sailing Charters, but she’s an independent rider, seeking to undertake an exciting and once-in-a-lifetime journey. It’s super cool to see, and RideApart de wishes her good luck and amazing travels along the way.