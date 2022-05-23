Trev Richter Has Eyes Set On Record For World's Fastest Motorcycle

Denis Manning of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and his BUB 7 Team are thrilled to announce that Hunter Sills Racing's Trev Richter will pilot their new BUB 7.1 motorcycle streamliner, as they attempt to regain the title of World's Fastest Motorcycle. Richter, now 48, has been riding motorbikes since he was a youngster, starting with BMX bikes and progressing to dirt, sport, adventure, and land-speed bikes.

Richter is currently employed as a professional adventure-riding-motorcycle coach and possesses numerous AMA, FIM, and SCTA land speed records. The streamliner, dubbed the BUB 7.1 to differentiate it from the previous BUB 7, follows in the footsteps of its predecessor with a distinctive aerodynamic form inspired by Coho salmon, according to Manning, and a drag coefficient of 0.08. Manning and his crew created every component of the bike, including the purpose-built turbocharged V-4 engine and entire carbon-fiber monocoque chassis.

“Trev was the perfect choice to bring the record back for the BUB 7.1 streamliner,” Denis Manning, the owner of the BUB 7 squad, states. “Since starting in land speed racing in 2017, his natural riding talents have propelled him to earn five top speed world and national records in a very short time. He possesses the innate abilities we have been searching for; abilities that have been honed further as a successful off-road rider, dirt and land speed racer, and adventure riding coach. We are confident he has the necessary talent, wisdom, and will to make it happen,” he added.

Manning has been building and racing streamliner bikes for more than half a century, with his initial record of 265.492 miles per hour established alongside Cal Rayborn in 1970. From 2006 through 2008, he and his crew held the record at 350.884 miles per hour, then in 2009, Chris Carr flew it to a two-way average speed of 367.382 miles per hour on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Rocky Robinson, riding the Mike Akatiff-designed Ack Attack, established the current average mile record in September, 2010 at 376.156 miles per hour.

“It’s an honor to work with a veteran land speed champion like Denis Manning. His knowledge and experience are unmatched, and he knows how to win in the extreme sport of land speed racing,” says Richter. “To win in land speed racing, one needs optimal power, traction, and aerodynamics. The BUB 7.1 brings all these factors together in the perfect combination. I look forward to following in the footsteps of Cal Rayborn and Chris Carr who’ve put Denis’ designs in the record books,” he concluded.