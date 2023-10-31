Moto Morini is expected to put on quite a show in EICMA 2023, with the release of a selection of highly anticipated models. That said, the brand has been hard at work updating some of its existing models ahead of the expo, and has been releasing information surrounding updates to its existing models even before EICMA has begun.

One of the latest updates concerns the X-Cape 650 and Seiemmezzo range, all of which are being updated with an integrated navigation system accessible via the bike’s full-color display. According to Moto Morini, the system is based on WiFi mirroring technology and makes use of the brand’s MotoFun App, available for download in both the Android and Apple App Store. The mirroring function maximizes the visibility and brightness of the TFT displays of the specific models, ensuring legibility and safety while riding. For reference, the X-Cape 650 is equipped with a seven-inch display, while the Seiemmezzo gets a more compact five-inch display.

The new update provides riders with a selection of layout types, including a “satellite view” of the map complete with traffic notifications for better route planning. Additionally, the setup comes with day and night modes, allowing riders to choose between auto contrast modes or their preferred style whenever they ride. Specific to the Seiemmezzo, Moto Morini has developed a display style called the “pictogram navigation view,” to maximize the bike’s smaller instrument cluster. This option can quickly and easily be selected from the menu, providing essential trip information such as navigation, as well as estimated time of arrival.

Of course, with all this technology added onto the bikes, there’s an increased risk of distraction. To address this, Moto Morini has made sure that addresses can only be entered via the rider’s smartphone, and done so only when at a complete stop. Furthermore, the update integrates Bluetooth pairing with intercoms, so riders can also receive audio directions for routes to follow, as well as stream music from their mobile phone.

According to Moto Morini, the new update will be available as an original retrofit for customers who already own the X-Cape 650 and Seiemmezzo models. All they have to do is make their way to their nearest Moto Morini dealerships, and have the display upgraded free of charge. Meanwhile, brand new bikes sold from 2024 onwards are expected to come standard with the upgraded display.