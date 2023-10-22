The European market will receive new Honda SH series scooters. Dressed and clad in 2024 trimmings and flavors, the update includes all models in the range from the SH125i to the SH150i, and finally to the SH350i.

Marketed as a fuel-efficient and techy option in the market, the Honda SH family of scooters will continue to sell in Europe for the 2024 model year with a bunch of updates per model. Would-be owners should be on the lookout for the update which spans a range of new colors, Euro 5+ emissions standards, and also a new set of fairings that help save the environment.

Starting with the smallest scoots in the family, the SH125i and the SH150i are both getting similar updates. Both models will get new looks and the lineup will also include a “Vetro” version which Honda says “will be guaranteed to turn heads in the towns and cities of Europe next year.”

Among the updates include a set of semi-transparent unpainted green fairings that reduce CO2 emissions by 9.5 percent during its production over the course of a year—compared to the standard color schemes of the SH scooters.

The 125 and 150cc engines in the 2024 year models will also be Euro 5+ certified, meeting the emissions standard’s targets. Apart from that, spot the black front mudguard, the black lower fairing, and the bold white Honda logo with a Silver SH logo on the upper fairing on the 2024 model. There will also be new colorways joining the lineup for the SH, five to be exact, and they are called Pearl Falcon Gray, Matt Pearl Cool White, Matt Pearl Pacific Blue, and Classic Nightstar Black. All of these colorways will feature blacked-out wheels and details.

A special sporty edition (SE) will also be made available but this time in Matt Pearl Cool White, joining the Matt Coal Black Metallic SE variant.

As for SH Family’s biggest scooter, the SH350i will be available in two more colors for the 2024 model year. Zefiro Blue Metallic and Matt Techno Silver Metallic will join the rest of the lineup which currently consists of Matt Coal Black Metallic, Matt Ruthenium Silver Metallic, Pearl Cool White, and black. All the old colors will continue to be offered into the 2024 model year of the SH350i.

Finally, the SH Mode 125 will also arrive as a 2024 model year, and it will be given two new colors: Cady Luster Red and Matt Galaxy Black Metallic. The old colors in the lineup will continue into the next model year which includes Matt Techno Silver Metallic, and Pearl Jasmine White.

Gallery: 2024 Honda SH Scooters

116 Photos

The 2024 SH models will start to arrive this year. The SH125i and SH150i in their 2024 versions are in dealers now. The SH350i will be arriving in dealers by November 2023, and the SH Mode 125 will take a few months more, with the model expected to arrive in dealers by January 2024.