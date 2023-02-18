The current Euro 5 emissions standard, implemented in 2021, is about 3 years old. However, if you didn’t already know, another standard is coming called Euro 5+, whose implementation is slated for the year 2024.

Quite a number of manufacturers have felt the pinch of the current standard, with some models such as the Honda CB1100 being one of the casualties back in 2021. Although Euro 5 is still in effect (cars, meanwhile, are already on Euro 6), Euro 5+ seeks to improve further but not significantly change the emissions standards for motorcycles by requiring more advanced onboard diagnostics from the vehicles’ engine control units (ECUs) and a few other things.

If the transition from Euro 4 to Euro 5 was significant, the transition from Euro 5 to Euro 5+ won’t be as big of a leap. Passing the emissions tests won’t be enough, and instead, onboard diagnostics, durability tests, and noise tests (still being defined) will be considered in the criteria. Essentially, the “+” in Euro 5+ won’t be a total revamp, but more of a refinement of the current standard.

The emissions standards are similar to Euro 5, so all of the emissions limits will be retained and most of the work that went into the combustion system won’t need a revamp. Euro 5 demanded a lot from manufacturers on top of the emissions standards such as durability testing for the catalytic converters, OBD II systems, misfire checks on said systems, and a system to detect a deteriorated lambda probe.

Euro 5+ will keep the current emission limits, but the point of the “+” would be to further ensure that the standards are fully met, even in the long term. One of the changes we’ll see is with regard to the durability testing of the catalytic converters. For the Euro 5 standard, a mathematical deterioration calculation was acceptable, but under Euro 5+, a kilometric test must be carried out to see whether the components hold up over time.

The OBD II level will also get an update, with Euro 5+ requiring the ECU to run a check at least 10 percent of the time that the vehicle is in use. The diagnostic sequence includes checking the catalytic converter and the state of the sensors.

Finally, the ECU’s diagnostic monitoring must also signal whether the vehicle operator won’t be able to use the engine’s full power such as in the case of an overheating motor.

So that’s Euro 5+ in a nutshell. Things can get really complicated so we’ve summarized it as best we can. However, if you want a more detailed explanation, check out Motociclismo for a more detailed look into the new soon-to-be standard down in our source list.