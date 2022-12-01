After some time away, the KTM 790 Adventure is back for 2023! This time around, it has those necessary Euro 5 updates. It also boasts a redesign penned in Mattighofen, Austria, while the production itself is being handed over by KTM to partner company CFMOTO (which, as you might recall, already currently produces its own 800MT using the same engine). Let’s check out this revival.

The 2023 KTM 790 Adventure is powered by the stalwart LC8c twin-cylinder engine, which produces a claimed 95 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, alongside 88 newton-meters (about 64.9 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power-wise, not much has changed—but Euro 5 emissions regulations compliance was clearly a must.

For the updated 790 Adventure, KTM made a slew of changes, both seen and unseen. The front of the bike has been redesigned, featuring more wind protection from both the fairings and a higher windscreen. LED lighting is now present all around this machine, and there’s a new five-inch TFT display up front; Bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone is standard, as long as you download the free KTMConnect app. The fuel tank now holds 20 liters, with a claimed possible range of 450 kilometers (or about 279.6 miles).

Gallery: 2023 KTM 790 Adventure

KTM also says that it’s improved bike stability and ‘cornering poise’ by increasing the rotating mass by 20 percent. It’s also reworked the throttle bodies and knock control sensor, making it easier for the 790 to digest low-octane fuel while you’re out adventuring. The power assist slipper clutch has also been reworked, and there’s a new airbox to ensure better breathability for your 790’s engine. KTM’s Quickshifter+ is also an available option on the 790.

Thanks to the most recent version of the 6D sensor IMU, new 790 owners also get the benefits of KTM’s most recent updates to its basket of electronic rider aids. This includes Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control, ABS, Motor Slip Regulation, and how Ride Modes are handled.

Speaking of Ride Modes, the 2023 790 Adventure carries over the same ABS behavior now found in the 2023 890 Adventure; namely, that Offroad ABS automatically switches on if you choose a corresponding offroad Ride Mode. Another similarity between the electronics on the 790 Adventure and its 890 Adventure sibling for 2023 is the inclusion of KTM’s Demo Mode, which switches on all the electronic rider aids for the first 1,500 kilometers (932-ish miles) of ownership, in hopes of convincing you to subscribe to them once the trial period is over.

Suspension-wise, the 2023 KTM 790 Adventure gets a nonadjustable 43mm WP Apex fork up front, as well as a WP Apex shock in the rear that offers preload adjustability. The bike now rolls on a pair of Pirelli Scorpion STR tires from the factory. Seat height is 840mm, or 33 inches.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, though KTM says that the 2023 790 Adventure should be shipping around April, 2023. If you’re interested in learning more and/or getting your hands on one, your best best is to contact your local KTM dealer in your region.