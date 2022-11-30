Over the past few months, KTM has made bees look lazy. Along with rolling out its 2023 models, Team Orange has broadened its sphere of influence with recent distribution deals with MV Agusta and CFMoto. Those changing tides aren’t restricted to the Pierer Mobility Group’s outside dealings either.

With the former KTM Head of Marketing, Paolo Carrubba, taking a position as the Sales Director for Pierer New Mobility Italia, Matteo Cavazzuti will now assume the open Marking Director role. Cavazzuti joined Pierer E-Bikes GmbH in July, 2021, as the firm’s Marketing Manager, where he oversaw Husqvarna, GASGAS, and R Raymon electric bicycle campaigns.

Just one year and six months later, the seasoned marketer received the call up to the big leagues, as he’ll now handle not only the KTM brand but also the Pierer Group’s Husqvarna, GASGAS, and WP subsidiaries. The moment doesn’t seem too big for Cavazzuti, though. Looking at his extensive resume, the Italian worked his way up the media ranks before transitioning into marketing and public relations.

Cavazzuti parlayed his cycling media background into a PR Manager, Marketing, and Communications role with Italian bicycle racer Fabio Aru. Simultaneously, he functioned as a Marketing & Communications Manager for the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Italian sailboat racing team. Just before joining the Pierer Group, Cavazzuti also held a post as the PR Director of Italy’s Brescia Calcio football club.

He will bring all his sporting experience and his e-bike market knowledge to his new role as KTM’s Marketing Director. Despite its ambitious distribution partnerships with MV Agusta and CFMoto, Piere Mobility Group knows that in-house brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, remain its bread and butter.

We look forward to seeing what Cavazzuti brings to the table. If the workload is anything like the past few months, we have a hunch that KTM will keep him plenty busy.