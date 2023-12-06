Royal Enfield is a brand that isn’t usually associated with performance. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer focuses instead on style and a barebones riding experience. However, at EICMA 2023, RE proved that it can deliver in terms of performance with the launch of the 2024 Himalayan.

The Himalayan has been around for several years now, and has become loved by many thanks to its tractor-like appeal. The previous-generation model was powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder engine that trundled along at low revs. The new model, however, brings a bit of brap into the equation with an all-new engine. It’s RE’s most performance-focused motor, too, taking the form of a 452cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Producing a respectable 40 horsepower and 40 Nm (21 pound-feet) of torque, it’s within firing range of the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure and Honda CB500X.

Engine aside, the 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan also impresses with its underpinnings. The bike gets WP suspension as standard, consisting of an inverted front fork and offset rear monoshock. The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel equipped with dual-purpose rubber, further highlighting its focus on off-road performance. Technology-wise, we find a full-color TFT display and ride-by-wire technology, marking a first for Royal Enfield. Furthermore, the new Himalayan is equipped with ride modes consisting of eco and performance, and switchable ABS for improved off-road performance.

After all is said and done, the 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan stays true to its retro styling. Although incorporating modern elements such as LED lights, it still gets a round headlight, teardrop-shaped tank, and overall classic-inspired styling, albeit beefed up with a more vintage-enduro feel.

I mentioned in a previous article that RE had announced pricing for the new Himalayan in its home country of India. Now, Royal Enfield has released pricing information for the new Himalayan in key European markets. In Italy, the new adventure bike will carry a sticker price starting at 5,900 euros, or about $6,367 USD per current exchange rates. Meanwhile, over in the UK, the bike will start from £5,750, or approximately $7,246 USD. In France, we get the same price as that of Italy at 5,900 euros ($6,367 USD). As of this writing, the 2024 Himalayan has yet to be listed on RE’s US website, and the old model is still shown with a price tag of $5,449 USD.