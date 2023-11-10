In October 2023, Moto Morini pulled the wraps off its new Calibro cruiser ahead of EICMA 2023. In the month that followed between that particular teaser and the annual EICMA festival in Milan in November 2023, Moto Morini mentioned that it would be showing off a handful of new bikes at the show.

What did it bring? True to the expectations of many, the Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 made its debut. Morini also showed off the Calibro Bagger, which shows just what a difference a few accessories can make to the look of a bike. The brand also showed off the new Milano, which is powered by Morini’s well-known existing 650 V-twin mill.

New bike models weren’t the only thing on display, though. Moto Morini took this occasion to introduce a brand-new engine to its lineup as well. The Morini V2 Corsa Corta EVO engine is a 90-degree, 749cc V-twin. Bore and stroke are 90mm by 58.9mm. It features dry sump lubrication, has a counter-rotating crankshaft, and is Euro 5+ emissions compliant.

According to Morini, it will be available in both an A2-compliant 35-kilowatt (about 47 horsepower) version, as well as an A3-compliant 70.5 kW (about 94.5 horsepower) full power version. The new engine is proudly displayed inside a case at the Moto Morini booth, and if you’re reading this close to the date of publication, you can still see it at EICMA if you’re planning to stop by.

Showing off the engine is well and good, but does Moto Morini have bikes in mind for the V2 Corsa Corta EVO? As a matter of fact, it’s the star of the show in the two other new models that Moto Morini brought to the EICMA party in 2023. The new Moto Morini Corsaro and Corsaro Sport both utilize the new engine—and as seems to be the case in recent time, the styling is absolutely on point.

What’s Your Favorite?

Opinions on styling always vary—after all, riders are emotional creatures, and we don’t ride around on spec sheets alone. For me, I have to say that something about the shape of the stacked V-shaped headlight situation on the Corsaro really stopped me in my tracks. I love the way it looks, and I look forward to riding one in the future and finding out what it’s about. The Corsaro Sport is nice, but the naked version just speaks to me a lot more.

Which new Moto Morini offering are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

Photos by Moto Morini and Joe Lucente

