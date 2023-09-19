On September 19, 2023, American Honda officially announced that the 2024 XL750 Transalp is headed to the US market. For those whose interest was piqued when Honda first did a global introduction of the XL750 Transalp at EICMA 2022, and who were patiently (or not so patiently) waiting for this bike to paddle over to our shores, the wait is finally over.

The Engine

The 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp is powered by a liquid-cooled, 755cc Unicam parallel twin engine with a 270-degree crank. It features 35.5mm inlet valves and 29mm exhaust valves, and has a bore and stroke of 87.0mm by 63.5mm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

As you may be aware, this is the same new engine found in the new CB750 Hornet, which has not been released in the US at this time. Although Honda has been releasing other 750s in the American (and other) markets for several years (think NC750X, X-ADV, and Forza 750), this is a completely different engine.

Gallery: 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp Announced for America

30 Photos

Suspension, Brakes, and Wheels

Suspension consists of a 43mm Showa Separate Function Fork Cartridge (SFF-CATM) telescopic upside down fork with preload adjustability. It offers 7.9 inches of travel. In the back, there’s a Pro-Link system consisting of a Showa remote reservoir monoshock that offers 7.5 inches of travel.

Braking duties are performed by a pair of two-piston calipers and dual 310mm wave-type brake discs up front, along with one single-piston caliper in the rear and a single 256mm wave-type brake disc. ABS comes standard at both ends; the rear wheel’s ABS is switchable in User mode, to make off-road riding easier. The 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp gets a 21-inch front and an 18-inch spoked wheel.

Dimensions, Weight, and Fuel Capacity

Wheelbase is 61.5 inches, rake is 27 degrees, and trail is 111mm (or 4.4 inches). The 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp is 91.2 inches long, 33.1 inches wide, and 57.2 inches high. Seat height is 33.7 inches, and ground clearance is 8.3 inches. Curb weight is 459 pounds, and the fuel capacity is 4.5 gallons.

Features

The 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp comes with a full-color, 5-inch TFT display up front. There are four preset rider modes: Sport, Standard, Rain, and Gravel. There’s also a fifth, rider-definable ride mode called User. The four preset modes all feature different settings between four levels of engine power and three levels of engine braking. Honda Selectable Torque Control is offered in five stages, and riders also get wheelie control with this model.

Other standard features include a rear carrier, LED lighting all around, and a USB socket located under the saddle.

Optional Accessories Include a Low Seat, Fellow Short Riders

Honda offers a wide variety of OEM accessories for the XL750 Transalp, including things like panniers and a top box (shown in some of the photos but sold as optional accessories), heated grips, and a low seat accessory for shorter riders. The low seat accessory lowers the standard seat height by 20mm, which should make it just over 32.9 inches.

Pricing, Color, and Availability

The 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp will start at an MSRP of $9,999 in the US. It will come in just one color: Matte Black Metallic (no cool white color scheme with awesome retro graphic for us, I'm afraid). If you’re looking forward to getting your hands on one, it should roll into showrooms in October 2023.

Honda also took this opportunity to announce the return of the 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP for the American market. MSRP is $28,900, it’s available in Pearl White, and it should hit American Honda showrooms sometime in September 2023.