At Intermot 2022, Honda dropped jaws when it pulled the covers off the CB750 Hornet. The middleweight naked bike segment has been booming, and the CB750 Hornet is proof that bikes with displacements in the 650cc to 800cc range will just keep getting better.

It's only been a few months since the launch of the bike, and not all markets have received the new model just yet. However, in countries that already have the model on sale, it's unanimously agreed upon that the new CB750 Hornet sets a new standard in the middleweight segment – a standard previously set by the tried and tested Yamaha MT-07. That being said, Honda has just released the new CB750 Hornet in the Southeast Asian market starting with Thailand, where it's priced at THB 319,000, which translates to about $9,278 USD. It's offered in the Thai market in two colors consisting of Graphite Black and Pear Glare White.

When it comes to performance, the new Hornet is powered by a 755cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a max output of 92 horsepower and 53 pound-feet of torque. Honda has finally come to its senses by giving the engine a 270-degree crankshaft – just like the MT-07 – mimicking the performance and sound of a 90-degree V-twin engine.

The all new engine is supported by a steel diamond frame that weighs just 16.6 kilograms – two kilograms lighter than the frame of the inline-four-powered CB650R. Complementing the lightweight chassis is a simple yet effective Show SFF-BP 41-millimeter front fork and a Pro-Link-equipped monoshock at the rear.

In terms of technology, Honda has yet again set a new standard in the Japanese middleweight segment with a large five-inch TFT display complete with smartphone integration. Rider aids consisting of Rain, Standard, and Sport modes, as well as a rider customizable mode all come as standard, too. Last but not least, the CB750 Hornet doesn't miss out on ABS and traction control.