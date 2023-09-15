New Akrapovič Slip-On Exhausts For Honda CB750 Hornet And XL750 Transalp

Akrapovič expands its offerings for Honda enthusiasts by introducing two new aftermarket slip-on exhaust options. They've unveiled a Slip-On Line (Titanium) designed for the Honda XL750 Transalp and a Slip-On Line (Carbon) tailored for the Honda CB750 Hornet.

Both exhaust options have been meticulously crafted using materials known for their performance in competitive settings. The Slip-On Line (Titanium) for the Honda XL750 Transalp features a sleek black-coated outer sleeve on the silencer, a newly engineered end cap, and bracket, all fashioned from lightweight titanium. Complementing these components are a stainless steel connecting pipe and an internal silencer frame.

On the other hand, the Slip-On Line (Carbon) designed for the Honda CB750 Hornet boasts a meticulously hand-crafted carbon fiber outer muffler sleeve. This is coupled with a stainless steel inner frame and connecting pipe, all leading to a titanium end cap adorned with a fresh design for an unmistakably sporty appearance.

Throughout the development phase of the Slip-On (Titanium) line tailored for the XL750 Transalp, Akrapovič's engineers placed a strong emphasis on enhancing throttle response and overall rideability. This resulted in notable performance improvements in the medium and high rev ranges. Specifically, there's a power boost of 0.7 kilowatts (0.9 horsepower) and a torque increase of 0.9 pound-feet (1.3 Newton-meters) at 5,700 rpm when compared to the stock exhaust system. These enhancements were tested on Akrapovič's in-house dynamometer.

The Slip-On (Carbon) line designed for the CB750 Hornet shares a similar emphasis on enhancing power and torque, particularly in the medium and high rev ranges. Through testing on Akrapovič's in-house dyno, there was an increase of 0.5 kW (0.7 horsepower) at 5,250 rpm, along with a modest bump of 0.42 pound-feet (0.6 Newton-meters) of torque at 5,300 rpm when compared to the stock system.

In addition to the impressive performance gains, the utilization of lightweight materials brings about a substantial reduction in weight for both exhaust options. The Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust sees a 39.8 percent weight reduction, shedding 3.5 pounds (1.6 kg), while the Slip-On Line (Carbon) system achieves an even more substantial 45.6 percent weight reduction, trimming down by 3.9 pounds (1.8 kg) compared to the standard exhausts.

It's worth noting that Akrapovič has streamlined the installation process for these CE/ECE-approved Euro 5 slip-on exhaust systems. No remapping is required; they can be easily installed as plug-and-play components. Once mounted on the bike and with the throttle open, these exhausts produce a deep, sporty, and vibrant Akrapovič sound, accentuating the engine's 270-degree crankshaft configuration. Importantly, they remain fully compatible with Honda's original soft cases.