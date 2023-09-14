Shoei Presents New Sheen Graphic For Z-8 Full-Face Helmet

Shoei is one of the most respected helmet manufacturers in the world. The brand has a wide arsenal of helmets covering the bases of all disciplines of motorcycling. From commuting, to sport, to touring, and everything in between, Shoei’s lids are expertly crafted to the highest of standards. Among all the lids in its lineup, however, the Z-8 stands as one of the popular sport models on the market.

To refresh this helmet, Shoei has released it in a new colorway dubbed “Sheen.” The word sheen typically means glossy or shiny, and while the new Sheen colorway for the Shoei Z-8 helmet indeed gets a glossy finish, there’s so much more to the design than just its sheen. At a glance, the two-tone colorway gives the helmet a sporty, yet elegant look. It almost gives off a retro-inspired look to it. Furthermore, if you look closer at the design, you’ll notice that Shoei has given the edges of the color a gradient which fades into black. This styling element makes the entire color scheme pop, as the colors blend into one another.

Shoei has released two color options for its Sheen graphic consisting of blue and red, both of which mixed with black and white accents. The new colorways are not yet available, but are scheduled for release in Japan by November, 2023. They’re priced starting at 68,200 yen, or approximately $427 USD.

As for the helmet’s specs, well, they remain unchanged from other variations of the Shoei Z-8. It’s built with Shoe’s Advanced Integrated Matrix (AIM) plus multi-fiber shell, which is guaranteed to be lightweight and effective in dissipating impacts. The shell also features ample ventilation for adequate airflow on warmer days. On the inside, the helmet is equipped with removable and washable liners for extra longevity. The visor offers a wide field of view, and is compatible with an anti-fog lens. The helmet is offered in sizes ranging from S (55 centimeters) all the way to XXL (63 centimeters).

Do note that Shoei’s models vary in the international market, so certain models may not be available in your region. For example, the Z-8 discussed above is sold in other markets as the NXR2, bearing the same technical specifications. For more information on Shoei’s products, feel free to visit their official website below and select your specific region. You can also get in touch with your nearest gear retailer.