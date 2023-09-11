French Helmet Brand Roof Launches New Boxxer 2 Modular Helmet

Roof helmets have been around since 1993, and has become quite popular among motorcyclists thanks to its unique, rounded look that’s a fusion of modern and retro styling. The French brand is celebrating its 30th anniversary by unveiling the newest version of one of its most popular helmets, the Boxxer 2 modular helmet.

The very first Roof Boxxer helmet was launched all the way back in 1995, and it gained popularity thanks to its style and practicality. The helmet featured a modular design with a chin bar that flipped open 180 degrees. This meant that it got completely out of the way of the rider, while at the same time providing the helmet with an unmistakable aesthetic. Fast-forward to 2017, and Roof introduced the Boxxer Carbon, a much lighter, more performance-oriented lid of the same design and look.

As for the Boxxer 2, one glance is all it takes, as it’s clear to see that it’s an evolution of the Boxxer marque. Roof has tried its best to keep the helmet’s styling intact, and indeed, it has done this all while updating the helmet’s technology to meet the exacting parameters of the new ECE R22.06 standard. Like before, the helmet retains its dual P/J homologation, which means it’s approved for road use with the chin bar both open and closed.

The Roof Boxxer 2 features a fiberglass shell which now gets a new FleXLocker system for locking it in the open position. The result is a lightweight helmet, considering the fact that its modular, tipping the scales at 3.5 pounds (1,600 grams). It’s interesting to note that while other helmets tend to gain weight after conforming to the 22.06 standard, the Boxxer 2 has managed to keep its weight identical to its predecessor.

On the inside of the helmet, the Boxxer 2 gets a removable and washable Silent Lining interior complete with antibacterial treatment. As the name suggests, the inner liner has been designed specifically to offer comfort and an extra quiet ride. The lid also comes with extra cushions so you can adjust the thickness, and cheek pads of varying thicknesses are also available as options from the brand. The lid gets a clear anti-scratch visor with an anti-fog screen, and is intercom-ready.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Roof Boxxer 2 modular helmet is offered in three solid colors consisting of black, gray, and red, as well as a selection of graphic options. The helmet comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, and carries a suggested retail price of 499 Euros, or about $536 USD.