French Helmet Maker Roof Updates The RO200 Carbon Helmet For 2023

If you've been holding off the purchase of a brand new helmet recently, 2023 may just be the year for you to pull the trigger. With the new ECE 22.06 standard now fully in effect, manufacturers have been releasing updated versions of nearly all their helmets to comply with the new parameters. One example comes from French helmet maker Roof, and the updated RO200 Carbon sportbike lid.

Roof's RO200 Carbon, which was introduced in 2020, will return in 2023 with a few tweaks. The Roof RO200 Carbon helmet has the same sporty and race-oriented design as when it first hit the markt. This time, however, Roof provides three shell sizes: S, M, and L, all with the goal of boosting protection while retaining lightness and compactness . Of course, it's worth mentioning that the updated Roof RO200 Carbon is now compliant with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard.

Interestingly, the RO200 Carbon in size S shell is three grams lighter than the 22.05 version it replaces. Roof states that the fully equipped helmet, with the nose cover and chin curtain, weighs 1130 grams. It's even listed as weighing 1,070 grams without any extras—say, when utilized on the track without the touring-focused gear. Roof was able to make the helmet even lighter while needing to alter the safety elements to conform with the new standard, which will undoubtedly come in handy both on the track and on the street.

Overall, the Roof RO200 is well-equipped for a sport helmet meant to be as light as possible. It has a Pinlock lens, chin curtain, a second smoked visor, and a backpack-style carrying pouch as standard. The RO200 Carbon, like other sport helmets, has a double D-ring clasp closing mechanism. Finally, a new visual design for 2023 is accessible under the moniker Suzuka, one of Japan's most iconic racing tracks. In terms of cost and availability, Roof has set the RO200 Carbon at €699, which is around $745 USD.