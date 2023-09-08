As temps cool in the northern hemisphere, lots of riders who wish to continue hitting the road on two wheels are sprucing up their wardrobes with gear that's better equipped to handle the rigors of the cold. German gear and equipment specialist Held provides sporty riders with a new mid-season option when it comes to gloves, with the new Sambia Pro.

The Held Sambia Pro gloves embody a sport-touring aesthetic, combining various materials and functions to create a versatile option ideal for the mid-season rider. With a kangaroo leather palm and a blend of Spandex and leather on the back of the hand, these gloves prioritize both comfort and mobility, enhancing your riding experience. On top of that, the gloves' use of leather means that they provide better insulation to cope with the vagaries of the changing weather. Meanwhile, should you find yourself riding in warm temperatures, the gloves are also breathable thanks to numerous ventilated inserts.

The Held Sambia Pro gloves boast a range of safety technology designed to keep riders protected in the event of a crash. These features include reinforced flat seams for increased durability, as well as perforated fingers and palms to guarantee exceptional abrasion resistance without sacrificing comfort and mobility. A protective plastic shell protects the knuckles, and the palm is strengthened with SuperFabric and Armaprotec. These gloves have a wrist slider, which adds to their safety credentials. The Sambia Pro gloves have gained PPE certification according to the EN 15954:2015 standard.

Additionally, the Held Sambia Pro gloves offer convenient features such as a screen wiper on the index finger, providing easy visibility in challenging weather conditions. For added practicality, there's a tactile insert on both the thumb and index finger, allowing for touchscreen device usage without removing the gloves. To ensure a secure fit, these gloves come with a Velcro tightening cuff. Furthermore, riders can choose between the short K version and the long L version to suit their preferences and riding needs.

The Held Sambia Pro gloves are available in two stylish color options, black and gray, catering to various preferences. Riders can select from a wide range of sizes, spanning from 7 to 12, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit for different hand sizes. With a price tag of $139.99 USD, these gloves offer an attractive balance between affordability and quality, making them an appealing choice for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking both style and functionality.