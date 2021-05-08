Give your falcon a new rumble.

Could your new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa use a little more growl? If so, then you may want to know about the new slip-on exhaust that Akrapovič introduced just to suit your baby peregrine falcon. Particular attention was paid to making it as aerodynamic as possible, in keeping with the ‘Busa’s high-speed capabilities. Let’s take a look. 

Construction, as you’ve probably already guessed, involves titanium. It is, after all, one of Akrapovič’s specialties. The outer sleeve is made from a black-coated titanium, while the link pipes are made of a high-grade stainless steel. Carbon fiber end caps and carbon fiber heat shields round out the package, which the company says is a full 31.6 percent lighter than the stock unit.  

What weight does that percentage convert to? By installing the Akrapovič Slip-On Titanium exhaust, your ‘Busa will drop an entire 3.9 kilograms, or nearly 8.6 pounds. That’s a pretty impressive decrease, considering that it’s just a slip-on. Incidentally, this system is Euro 5 compliant, and no engine remapping is necessary to reap its benefits.  

Gallery: Akrapovič Slip-On Line Exhaust for 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa

Akrapovič Slip-On Line Exhaust for 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa - Closeup
3 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/R0XB3/s6/akrapovic-slip-on-line-exhaust-for-2022-suzuki-hayabusa---closeup.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/G4ENq/s6/akrapovic-slip-on-line-exhaust-for-2022-suzuki-hayabusa.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ZoP2Z/s6/akrapovic-slip-on-line-exhaust-for-2022-suzuki-hayabusa---alternate-view.jpg

What kind of power gain can you expect from installation of this slip-on? Akrapovič’s numbers come in at a 1.2 kW (or 1.6 horsepower) gain at 8,700 rpm, as well as a 1.9 Nm (or 1.4) ft-lb torque gain at 8,400 rpm. While the sound may change, the noise level doesn’t differ from the stock 91.9 dB, if that’s a concern.  

The unique, black, sleek shape of Akrapovič’s slip-on exhaust for the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa should suit your bird’s looks very nicely, no matter which colorway you chose. After all, what doesn’t go with black—or carbon fiber? Not a whole lot. If you’re interested in learning more, you can hear a sound clip of this exhaust on the Akrapovič website, or look up your nearest dealer so you can ask about pricing and availability in your region. 

Fly, My Pretties:

suzuki hayabusa sold out india Suzuki Hayabusa Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours In India
suzuki hayabusa limited edition sold out 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Web Edition Sold Out In Just Three Days

 

Source: Akrapovič

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com