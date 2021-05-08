Could your new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa use a little more growl? If so, then you may want to know about the new slip-on exhaust that Akrapovič introduced just to suit your baby peregrine falcon. Particular attention was paid to making it as aerodynamic as possible, in keeping with the ‘Busa’s high-speed capabilities. Let’s take a look.

Construction, as you’ve probably already guessed, involves titanium. It is, after all, one of Akrapovič’s specialties. The outer sleeve is made from a black-coated titanium, while the link pipes are made of a high-grade stainless steel. Carbon fiber end caps and carbon fiber heat shields round out the package, which the company says is a full 31.6 percent lighter than the stock unit.

What weight does that percentage convert to? By installing the Akrapovič Slip-On Titanium exhaust, your ‘Busa will drop an entire 3.9 kilograms, or nearly 8.6 pounds. That’s a pretty impressive decrease, considering that it’s just a slip-on. Incidentally, this system is Euro 5 compliant, and no engine remapping is necessary to reap its benefits.

Gallery: Akrapovič Slip-On Line Exhaust for 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa

3 Photos

What kind of power gain can you expect from installation of this slip-on? Akrapovič’s numbers come in at a 1.2 kW (or 1.6 horsepower) gain at 8,700 rpm, as well as a 1.9 Nm (or 1.4) ft-lb torque gain at 8,400 rpm. While the sound may change, the noise level doesn’t differ from the stock 91.9 dB, if that’s a concern.

The unique, black, sleek shape of Akrapovič’s slip-on exhaust for the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa should suit your bird’s looks very nicely, no matter which colorway you chose. After all, what doesn’t go with black—or carbon fiber? Not a whole lot. If you’re interested in learning more, you can hear a sound clip of this exhaust on the Akrapovič website, or look up your nearest dealer so you can ask about pricing and availability in your region.