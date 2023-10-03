On October 3, 2023, Ducati unveiled the 2024 DesertX Rally to the world. For off-road riders, the changes made to the already capable DesertX amplify its abilities and include significant upgrades to the suspension and wheels—arguably two of the most important things for serious enduro pursuits. A depowered 35-kilowatt (47 horsepower) version is also available for A2 license-holders in Europe.

The 2024 Ducati DesertX Rally, like the regular DesertX, is powered by Ducati’s 937cc Testastretta 11-degree engine. It makes a claimed 110 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 92 newton-meters (about 68 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Suspension Upgrades

The DesertX Rally’s changes away from the standard DesertX start with the suspension. Up front, there’s a 48mm KYB closed-cartridge fork with adjustable compression and rebound. Careful attention to detail has been paid to avoid cavitation (hence the closed cartridge design) and lessen friction.

On the latter point, the fork tubes feature a Kashima coating, while the sliders get a diamond-like coating (DLC) to keep everything moving smoothly. In the back, the KYB shock absorber has a 46mm piston with adjustable compression at high and low speeds, as well as preload and rebound adjustability.

Suspension travel up front is 250mm (about 9.8 inches), with 240mm (about 9.4 inches) in the rear. Total ground clearance is 280mm (about 11 inches). Riders will also find an adjustable Öhlins steering damper on the handlebar to offer even greater, more precise control working in concert with the upgraded suspension.

New Wheels

Another big change with the 2024 Ducati DesertX Rally is the wheels. Billet aluminum hubs sit in the center, radiating carbon steel spokes to a set of strong and lightweight Excel Takasago rims, which drop 0.5 kilograms (about 1.1 pounds) in unsprung weight as compared to the stock DesertX wheels. The wheel measurements are 21 inches up front and 18 inches in the rear, and they come wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber.

Additional Features

Other features of the 2024 Ducati DesertX Rally include a new high front mudguard with a new split brake line to accommodate the relocation; machined fork clamps; machined adjustable brake and shift pedals; and a dedicated Iron Giant livery exclusive to this bike. These features come on top of the standard suite of features found on the standard DesertX.

What about extra fuel capacity, you may wonder? While it isn’t included as a standard feature on the DesertX Rally, Ducati does have an accessory auxiliary fuel tank that mounts at the tail of the bike, offering an additional 8 liters of fuel-carrying capacity, for an estimated 40 percent greater range than the standard 21-liter tank.

Pricing and Availability

Ducati will offer the 2024 DesertX Rally in multiple regions worldwide, each with its own pricing and availability information. In the US and Canada, the DesertX Rally will be available in Ducati dealerships beginning in March 2024. US pricing will start at $22,995, while Canadian pricing will start at $26,295.

If you live in a region other than the US or Canada, your best bet for the most accurate information on DesertX Rally or other Ducati pricing is to contact your local authorized Ducati dealer with any questions you may have.