While yes, everyone is free to do with whatever they buy however they want, I'm a firm believer that if you buy something that has a very specific purpose, you should use it for said purpose. It's why I think everyone who buys a BMW GS motorcycle should actually, you know, off-road it.

And that belief rings truer when motorcycle manufacturers build wild, rugged, and truly capable iterations of their already awesome off-roaders. As is the case with Ducati's new DesertX Discovery.

Seriously, if you buy this motorcycle and throw road tires onto it, what are you doing? I know not everyone loves dirt or smashing their prized machines, but that's what Ducati made it for and, if you want something for pavement, there are other models to choose from.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. Let's dive into the details of this very special Ducati.

Based around the already awesome DesertX Rally, which is powered by the brand's 937cc liquid-cooled Testastretta, the DesertX Discovery makes 110 horsepower and 68 lb-ft of torque. It also features a 5.54-gallon fuel tank, which extends the bike's overall range, and can be equipped with an accessory extended tank, too.

Add-ons to the Discovery from the standard motorcycle include a special one-off Thrilling Black/Ducati Red livery, as well as reinforced hand guards, a bash plate protecting the radiator, water pump, and sump, as well as heated grips, a larger touring windshield, and center stand. The latter makes for easier on-trail repairs.

Ducati also threw a 21-inch front wheel at the motorcycle, enabling better off-road handling. As Ducati puts it, "The DesertX Discovery was created to be unstoppable on rough terrain."

The Ducati DesertX Discovery will hit dealerships this fall, going on sale alongside the standard DesertX and the DesertX Rally which was tested along the infamous Erzbergrodeo route. As for pricing, it's a Ducati, so it isn't going to be cheap. But, likewise, for what you're getting, it isn't that outrageously expensive either. With an MSRP of $19,995, it's pretty average in price compared to other premium adventurers.

Plus, it looks dope as shit and probably goes like stink.

Hopefully, Ducati will send one my way and I can twist the throttle over some of the gnarly terrain near my house. Or head out for a weekend trip from home to Wyoming, using nothing but gravel and dirt roads. Either way, please let me ride it, Ducati.