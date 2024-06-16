I've already talked about how cool I think the Ducati Desmosedici RR was. It was, and is, a MotoGP-derived street bike with exhausts exiting out of the pillion area. How freakin' awesome is that?

The bike was also $75,000 when new and hyper-limited. That meant a lot of folks didn't get a chance to experience the raw, unbridled lunacy of the Desmosedici RR. Though, based on my experience with Ducati's latest creations, including a standard V4 Panigale, I'm guessing the current Panigale V4 SP2 would wipe the floor with the Desmo.

But every so often, one of these manic machines comes up for sale and offers up the chance for someone new to experience a Desmo in all its MotoGP-clone glory. And today, that chance is real as Bonhams is offering up a 2009 model for one lucky person.

According to the auction house, "It is surely every true enthusiast's dream to own a genuine Grand Prix motorcycle, though in reality one achievable by only a tiny handful of the most wealthy and well connected cognoscenti. Until the arrival of the Ducati Desmosedici RR, that is."

This particular Desmosedici RR is number 1,338 out of 1,500 and only shows 2,806 miles on its odometer. That isn't a lot, but the story of its second owner offers why they didn't put a ton of miles on it.

And though it was last ridden by the former owner in 2018 (she, unfortunately, got sick and passed away in 2020), the Ducati recently went through a full service at a shop in Alton, UK. For that service, the shop rode the Desmo to ensure everything was still functional and felt right.

Bonhams also states that, "It should be noted that there are some minor chips and paint loss in places; accordingly, prospective purchasers should study the images to satisfy themselves with regard to the machine's cosmetic condition. It should be noted that the locks and keys have been replaced as the originals were lost."

But like, who cares? I wouldn't. I'd ride the piss out of this bike.

The Desmosedici RR also comes with the original authentication certificate/plate and its original owner's manuals, warranty/service book, and a host of accessories. And given this is Bonhams and an auction house, the current bid for the Desmo is sitting at £38,000 or around $40,000. But there are still nine days left at the time of writing, so that number could very well go way up.

From my eyes, the bike looks good. But again, I have a soft-spot for this motorcycle. Man, I wish I was rich.