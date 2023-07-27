On July 27, 2023, Ducati unveiled the 2024 Monster 30th Anniversario, a limited-edition machine to celebrate three decades of the Monster family. With a beautiful livery showcasing the three colors (or tricolore) of the Italian flag, the Monster 30th Anniversario packs much more than just a new paint job.

Light weight, strong, performance-oriented component upgrades make this an incredibly special machine. From a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension to Brembo Stylema front brake calipers and forged wheels, the up-spec details offer plenty to entice performance-focused riders.

If that’s not enough specialness for one machine, the Monster 30th Anniversario will only see 500 bikes ever produced and sold worldwide. Each individual bike will feature both a number plaque on the top triple clamp, as well as a certificate of authenticity. According to Ducati, fewer than 100 of the 30th Anniversario will be sold throughout North America.

Gallery: 2024 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversario Limited Edition

54 Photos

Engine

The 2024 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversario is powered by the same 937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin engine that makes a claimed 111 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 68.7 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes equipped with Ducati’s up and down quickshifter.

Special Aesthetic Features

The 2024 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversario’s most noticeable feature is, of course, that unmistakable tricolor livery. On the top triple clamp, you’ll find a number plate designation (XXX out of 500) for the bike. Other aesthetic details include a dedicated 30th Anniversario animation on the dash when you turn the key, as well as a special logo on the seat, graphics indicating the 30th Anniversario edition worked into the livery, a passenger seat cover, and a dedicated bike cover.

Special Performance Features

Let’s start with the fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, which consists of an Öhlins steering damper, NIX30 front fork, and a rear shock. The fork, says Ducati, is a full 1.3 pounds lighter in weight than what’s found on both the standard Monster and Monster +. In addition to the fully adjustable fork and rear shock, the steering damper is also adjustable.

Braking duties are performed by a pair of Brembo Stylema monobloc front calipers. Ducati also used aluminum flanges for the front brake discs to reduce weight by a further 1.1 pounds over the standard Monster to reduce front end inertia. There’s also a Brembo radial master cylinder and sintered brake pads as part of this setup.

To further reduce unsprung weight, Ducati used forged wheels on the Monster 30th Anniversario. This results in a full 4.1 pound weight reduction over the standard Monster. That, says Ducati, decreases the moment of inertia by 21.8 percent at the front wheel and 26.9 percent at the rear wheel—which certainly sounds impressive. The tires chosen to wrap around these new forged wheels are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IVs.

Other trick bits on the Monster 30th Anniversario include carbon fiber front and rear mudguards, a new wet riding mode added to the existing suite of ride modes, a lithium-ion battery fitted as standard, and a front cowl with the little Italian tricolor placed front and center.

What about overall vehicle weight? The 2024 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversario boasts a curb weight of 405.7 pounds. By contrast, the Monster + tips the scales at 414 pounds, and the Monster SP weighs 410 pounds. That makes the 30th Anniversario a full 8.3 pounds lighter than the Monster +, as well as 4.3 pounds lighter than the Monster SP.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability will vary by region. In the US and Canada, Ducati says that the 2024 Monster 30th Anniversario will be available sometime in Q1 of 2024. The US MSRP will start at $18,595, while the Canadian MSRP will start at $21,595 CAD.

For comparison, the current Ducati Monster + starts at $12,995 US, while the Monster SP starts at $15,595 US.