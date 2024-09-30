Are you a Ducati Monster fan? And at the same time, are you also a fan of Capcom's Monster Hunter video game series? If you are, then I've got news you're going to want to hear about.

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter franchise, which has only gained even more international popularity with its most recent cross-platform releases. To celebrate, Capcom teamed up with Ducati Japan on a very special, extremely limited-edition Monster SP.

If you're attending Tokyo Game Show 2024, and you stop by the Capcom booth, you'll be able to see this very special Monster Hunter Monster SP in person. It utilizes a wrap design that features Fatalis, an elder dragon encountered in the Monster Hunter series, and whose Japanese name is Miraboreas.

Right now, Monster Hunter fans worldwide are gearing up for the new Monster Hunter Wilds game, which is due out across multiple platforms next February.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Since TGS 2024 is already underway at the time of writing, even if you're a fan, you might not necessarily get the chance to see it. If you're so excited about it that you want one, though, don't worry. Ducati Japan will also release this Monster SP as a very limited edition bike that you can order from dealerships across the nation.

Beginning on October 5, Ducati Japan says that its Monster Hunter 20th anniversary Monster SP will be available on a made-to-order basis. Just 20 will ever be made, so you'll need to act fast if you've already decided that you want one.

The special-edition wrap features a black fuel tank cover, front fender, and seat cowl that have then been wrapped in the special Monster Hunter design. This bike will be available for order from October 5 through 31.

Finally, if you love stickers, Monster Hunter, and Ducati Monsters (I know, it's a lot), you might want to stop by your local Ducati Japan dealer during the month of October and take a test ride (as long as you have your big bike license).

If you do, and you're one of the first 100 people around the country to do so, you'll get a limited-edition Ducati x Monster Hunter sticker to add to your collection. Gotta catch 'em all! Oh wait, wrong monster video game franchise, my mistake.