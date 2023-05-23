On May 23, 2023, Ducati introduced a new Iceberg White livery for the 2024 Monster and Monster Plus ranges. Aside from the new paint, the Monster family’s naked sportbike character remains just as you’d expect for the new year with its signature combination of light weight, compact size, sporty handling, and broad appeal.

The 2024 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus are powered by the 937cc Testastretta 11-degree V-twin engine. It has a bore of 94mm, stroke of 67.5mm, and makes a claimed 111 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 69 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. It gets all that power to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

The Monster’s suspension consists of a 43mm upside down fork in front and a progressive linkage monoshock and aluminum swingarm in the rear. The preload is adjustable on the rear shock. Wheels are a pair of 17-inch alloys that come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber.

Gallery: 2024 Ducati Monster

6 Photos

Braking duties are performed by a pair of Brembo M4.32 monobloc four-piston calipers up front with two 320mm semi-floating brake discs, as well as a single Brembo two-piston floating caliper in the rear and a 245mm disc. There’s also a radial master cylinder up front, and cornering ABS at both ends.

Wheelbase is 58 inches, rake is 24 degrees, and trail is 93mm. Stock seat height is 32.3 inches, but it can be lowered to 31.5 inches with the optional accessory low seat, or taken down even further to 30.5 inches with the low seat and available factory low suspension kit. The 2024 Monster and Monster Plus have a fuel tank capacity of 3.7 US gallons, and curb weight is 414 pounds.

Standard equipment across the Monster range includes Ducati Quick Shift up and down, power launch, traction control, wheelie control, 4.3-inch TFT display, ride modes, power modes, a USB power socket, and LED lighting. The Monster Plus adds a front fairing and a passenger seat cover to give a sportier appearance to the Monster.

Ducati’s recommended valve clearance check interval on the 2024 Monster range is 18,000 miles, or 30,000 kilometers. Recommended maintenance interval is every 9,000 miles/15,000 kilometers, or 24 months—whichever comes first.

The 2024 Ducati Monster range is available in your choice of three colorways: Ducati Red, Aviator Grey, or the new Iceberg White that also appears as the base color on the 2024 SuperSport 950 S. The Iceberg White Monster comes with a contrasting red saddle to complement the main color choice.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, as with most international manufacturers. In the US, the 2024 Ducati Monster range should begin rolling into dealerships sometime in Q3 of 2023. The Ducati Red colorway starts at $12,995, while the Iceberg White and Aviator Grey colorways both start at $13,195.