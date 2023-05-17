On May 16, 2023, Ducati introduced the 2024 SuperSport 950 S to the world. No major updates to see here, but the Centro Stile Ducati did what it does best, adding new styling elements that are sure to appeal to many. For 2024, the SuperSport 950 S will get what Ducati is calling its new Stripe livery.

While the majority of the fairing is Iceberg White, the Stripe Livery adds a distinctive red stripe, along with a thicker gray stripe underneath the red one. The two colorful stripes are separated by a thin white line that matches the rest of the fairing. Naturally, the red stripe is aligned so that it perfectly flows into the peekaboo glimpse of red frame you get just behind the fairing, before your eye travels back toward the saddle. Likewise, the thicker gray stripe flows back directly into the saddle, creating a strong diagonal line between the two.

This design flow helps to create a sense of forward movement, especially when taken in tandem with the bottom of fairing under the radiator, as well as the Panigale-esque point of the front cowl.

The 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 S also gets a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension setup up front and in the rear. Other standard equipment on this bike includes a pillion seat cover, as well as a pair of 17-inch wheels finished in Glossy Black with a Ducati Red tag. (Speaking of Ducati Red, if you want a SuperSport 950 in that color, you can have one in 2024—but it’s only available on the base model.)

The SuperSport 950 S is powered by Ducati’s 937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin, which makes a claimed 110 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 68.6 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox with an up and down quickshifter and a slipper clutch.

Braking duties are performed by a pair of radially mounted Brembo M4-32 monobloc four-piston calipers up front with two 320mm semi-floating brake discs, as well as a single two-piston rear caliper and 245mm brake disc in the rear. Bosch Cornering ABS is standard. Wheelbase is 58.3 inches, seat height is 31.9 inches, and curb weight is 463 pounds.

Other key features include a height-adjustable windscreen, a 4.3-inch full TFT display, three riding modes (Sport, Touring, and Urban), traction control, and wheelie control. The valve clearance adjustment interval is 30,000 kilometers, or 18,000 miles. Recommended maintenance service intervals are every 15,000 kilometers/9,000 miles, or once every 12 months—whichever comes first.

When can you get your hands on a 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 S featuring the new Stripe Livery? The team from Bologna plans to make these bikes available in dealerships sometime in Q3 of 2024. The starting price in the US will be $18,095, while it will be $20,395 if you’re in Canada. As always, a range of optional equipment will also be available to fit to your SuperSport 950 S right from the dealership, if you’re so inclined.