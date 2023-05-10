On Saturday, May 6, 2023, Ducati enthusiasts all over the world gathered to celebrate the second-ever edition of We Ride As One. By the numbers, this single global event took place in 50 countries. A total of 334 Ducati dealerships and 159 Ducati Official Clubs across five separate continents all took part in the day’s activities.

Most of all, though, it was a day for Ducati riders—and in total, over 15,000 joined in the worldwide event. All riders of any Ducati motorbike were invited to attend. The dealerships and clubs put together routes for participants to explore in their various localities, and Ducati shared a massive amount of stunning imagery from all over the world, all submitted by We Ride As One 2023 participants.

"#WeRideAsOne is an event that well represents Ducati and its mission to create unforgettable experiences for all enthusiasts. On occasions like these there is an incredible atmosphere that conveys a sense of belonging to one big family comprising all Ducatisti, Ducati Official Clubs, dealerships and Company employees,” Ducati VP of Global Sales and After Sales Francesco Milicia said in a statement.

“Seeing thousands of Ducati motorcycles parading together through major cities around the world is a unique emotion that fills us with pride. I had the pleasure of riding through the beautiful streets of Rome in the company of the MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, together with the colleagues of Ducati Roma, who celebrated 10 years in business, and a lot of enthusiasts,” he concluded.

With its second year now in the books, Ducati is establishing We Ride As One as an annual global motorcycling event to take place each year on the first Saturday in May. Next year, we presume, will only get larger.

Incidentally, that’s also the annual date that’s been in effect for International Female Ride Day for well over a decade. In 2023, the annual event to celebrate women in powersports also celebrated its 17th anniversary. If you’re a woman who rides a Ducati, that could potentially mean that you’re part of two international celebrations at one time. Maybe you can’t be in two places at once, but apparently you can be in two parties at once—and since they involve bikes, that sounds pretty good to us.