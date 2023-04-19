Out of all motorcycle manufacturers, Ducati may place the heaviest emphasis on brand identity. From the Bologna firm’s iconic red liveries to its fire-breathing L-Twin and V4 engines, there’s no mistaking a Duc with any other motorcycle. In turn, diehard Ducati fans identify with the Italian OEM on a core level.

To put the Ducatisti’s full might on display, Ducati brings back its We Ride as One event in 2023. The worldwide gathering will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Similar to the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, local chapters will take the reins, with dealerships and Ducati Official Clubs (DOCs) organizing each meet-up and ride route.

Gallery: 2023 Ducati We Ride as One

9 Photos

While Ducati notes that participating Ducatista will ride “simultaneously around the globe,” local time zones will determine much of the day’s schedule. For that reason, interested Ducati owners are encouraged to reach out to their “local club or dealership to find out about planned activities!” Regardless of your location, Ducati promotes all attendees to document their experience via social media while also tagging Ducati handles and the event’s #WeRideAsOne hashtag.

Riding in solidarity may be the event's main draw, but Ducati fans also have a lot to celebrate in 2023. After capturing both the MotoGP championship and Superbike World Championship in 2022, Ducati Corse looks primed to repeat that feat this season. The Italian marque also released a slew of new models for 2023, with the revamped Scrambler, new Diavel V4, updated Streetfighter V4 SP2, and race-spec Panigale V4 R leading the charge.

We can’t forget about Ducati’s imminent debut in the MotoE World Cup either, which could mark a new era for the legacy brand. With all these narratives in play, we have no doubts that Ducatisti will bond over the OEM’s recent success and future prospects at the 2023 We Ride as One event.