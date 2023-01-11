2022 marked yet another record-breaking year for Ducati. In 2021, the Borgo Panigale factory recorded 59,447 units sold, surpassing its 2020 totals by a hefty 24 percent. The 2021 returns were so significant that they also outpaced the brand’s pre-pandemic (2019) sales by 12 percent.

Ducati only continued to roll in 2022, exceeding the 60,000-unit mark for the first time in the company’s 96-year history. In all, the firm sold 61,562 motorcycles last year. That equates to a 3.6 percent boost over 2021 figures. The 2022 returns may seem modest compared to the sales spike in 2021, but the company’s performance in the face of logistical and supply challenges remains impressive.

“For the second consecutive year, we registered record deliveries, exceeding 60,000 motorcycles for the first time in our history,” exalted Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. “Ducati is an increasingly global company, ambassador of Made in Italy in the world, and these positive results make us truly proud.”

Within the Ducati range, the Multistrada V4 took the lead with 10,716 units delivered worldwide. The Monster followed in the adventure-tourers wake with 7,971 units moved while the Scrambler 800 family completed the top-three performers with 6,880 motorcycles shipped.

Ducati’s home nation of Italy put its full support behind the manufacturer, recording 9,578 units purchased. Compared to 2021, those numbers account for a 10-percent climb in sales. On Italy’s heels, the United States racked up 8,441 units. Those numbers actually represent a six-percent fall for Ducati North America due in part to continuing supply chain difficulties. Lastly, Germany reported 6,678 motorcycles sold, which equals a nine-percent jump for the country.

Ducati didn’t just set sales records in 2022 either. The brand’s dealership network expanded to a record 821 dealerships worldwide. Last year, Ducati debuted in Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Mongolia, bringing its total to 96 markets.

2022 may go down as another watershed year for the Italian OEM, but Ducati recently reloaded for the 2023 model year. Headlined by the latest-generation Scrambler, new Diavel V4, and Multistrada V4 Rally variant, the Borgo Panigale factory hopes to ship even more motorcycles in the new year.