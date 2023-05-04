Things just keep looking up for Ducati. After its incredible sales success throughout the entirety of 2022, the Bologna, Italy-based motorcycle manufacturer reported its 2023 Q1 results. Worldwide, Ducati delivered 14,725 new motorcycles to customers in Q1 of 2023, which marks a nine percent increase over the same period in 2022.

Additionally, the company says that its top three markets in Q1 of 2023 showed impressive growth year-on-year in terms of their individual market sales:

Italy – 2,717 motorcycles in Q1 of 2023, a seven percent improvement over Q1 2022

United States – 1,677 motorcycles in Q1 of 2023, a 21 percent improvement over Q1 2022

Germany – 1,666 motorcycles in Q1 of 2023, also a 21 percent improvement over Q1 2022

What are the top-selling bikes so far in 2023 for Ducati? The top seller, far and away, is the Multistrada V4 range. This range saw 2,668 bikes delivered worldwide in the first quarter of 2023. Next on the list is the perennially popular Ducati Monster range, which saw 2,005 new bikes find their new homes this quarter. In third place, the DesertX was responsible for 1,442 new bike deliveries brightening someone’s day and adding to Ducati’s growth.

Gallery: Ducati 2023 Q1 Record Sales

5 Photos

What’s next for Ducati in 2023, as an organization? With a network of over 800 dealers already present in 90 countries around the globe, the company has its eyes on dealer network expansion. A total of 55 new dealers are planned to open over the course of the year.

“After closing our best year ever in 2022, we began 2023 with strong results that confirm a company strategy that is paying off with a great outcome. Based on these positive numbers, we continue working to achieve the best possible result, with the main goal to satisfy all passionate Ducatisti in our beautiful community,” Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said in a statement.

"The deliveries achieved in the first quarter of 2023 set a new record for Ducati, with growth in all main markets. Our trusted dealers in the world play an important part when it comes to achieving these results, and they will also be in the first line for the second edition of the ‘We Ride As One’ event that will take place on the next 6th of May. I want to thank them for their commitment to the brand along with our valuable Ducatisti,” added Ducati VP of global sales and after sales Francesco Milicia.