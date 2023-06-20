If the opening salvo in Ducati’s eleganza extravaganza were the twin Iceberg White-forward liveries found on the 2024 SuperSport 950 S and the 2024 Monster, the month of June 2023, marks the entrance of Ducati’s black phase.

On June 7, 2023, Ducati showed off its Black-On-Black livery on the 2024 Panigale V2. Just a week later, Ducati unveiled the next darkly decadent V2 delight in its 2024 lineup: the Multistrada V2 S. This time, the livery is officially named “Thrilling Black and Street Grey.” Much like the 2024 Panigale V2, the 2024 Multistrada V2 S is also available in Ducati Red with plain black wheels.

The new 2024 Multistrada V2 S in Thrilling Black and Street Grey livery goes for a visually interesting mix of glossy black color and matte accents on its bodywork. As you’d expect from the name, black and grey are indeed the dominant colors used in this design. Pops of Ducati red and silver also break up the lines somewhat, adding visual interest and keeping your eye moving around the bike. It’s not a stationary object, even when it’s at rest—at least, that’s what the graphics team clearly wanted to convey.

Gallery: 2024 Ducati Multistrada V2 S - Thrilling Black and Street Grey Livery

12 Photos

To contrast the black even further, the wheels on the 2024 Multistrada V2 S with Thrilling Black and Grey livery are 17-inch alloys done in Ducati Red. Surrounded as they are by the black of the Pirelli Scorpion Trail tires, the visual balance when seeing the bike in profile is hard to deny.

The 2024 Multistrada V2 S is powered by a 937cc Testastretta 11-degree V-twin engine that makes a claimed 113 horsepower at 9,000 rpm, alongside 71 pound-feet of torque at 7,750 rpm. Stock seat height is 830mm, or 32.7 inches. Both low and high seat accessories are also available from Ducati, which change the seat height to either 810mm/31.9 inches (low seat) or 850mm/33.5 inches (high seat), respectively.

Pricing and availability will vary by geographic region, as is usually the case with manufacturers like Ducati that offer their bikes in multiple markets. In the US, the price is officially listed as “To Be Confirmed,” but in the UK, the price for the Thrilling Black and Grey Livery version of the 2024 Multistrada V2 S is £15,795, which works out to about $20,143 as converted on June 20, 2023.