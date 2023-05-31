If you’re a fan of the Ducati Graffiti livery as seen on two different generations of the Hypermotard 950, then you’ll want to check out the latest update for 2024. The team from Bologna introduced its new 2024 Hypermotard 950 RVE to close out the month of May 2023, and it features a graphics scheme that Ducati has descriptively named “Graffiti Livery Evo.”

Back in the halcyon days of 2022, the Hypermotard 950 RVE Limited Edition with the second-gen Graffiti Livery was released as a US exclusive model. That graphic primarily used Ducati Red as its base, accented by decals in white and black on the bodywork. A red and black saddle continued the theme, while black split tri-spoke alloy wheels accented with playful red sections completed the look.

For the 2024 Graffiti Livery Evo update, the wheels remain the same as on the second-gen version of this graphic. However, while clearly related, the new graphics are indeed an evolution of what was previously seen. This time, the saddle is entirely covered in Ducati Red, while the graphics are mostly bold splashes of black and white. Occasional red accents peek through, such as the RVE logo on the panel to the right of the saddle.

Gallery: 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE with Graffiti Livery Evo graphic

8 Photos

The upper sides of the fuel tank are also finished in a sumptuous matte red, with the segment of the tank directly surrounding the filler cap finished in matte black. The filler cap itself is matte silver, as is the visible subframe. The beak of the 2024 Hypermotard 950 RVE in Graffiti Livery Evo is finished in white with artistically placed black smudges, ensuring its edgy appearance rather than veering down the slippery slope of uncannily clean design.

The handguards and mirrors, meanwhile, remain finished in matte black, as does the cowl around the top of that distinctive Hypermotard 950 headlight. Ducati Red is a fine color, but with no contrast, it wouldn’t stand out the way that Ducati’s designers clearly want it to. Application of paint and graphics is kind of like seasoning—you want enough so it looks (or tastes) good, but not too much or it becomes unbalanced.

For 2024, Ducati will offer its Hypermotard 950 family in three forms: the RVE version with Graffiti Livery Evo graphic seen here, the standard 950 in Ducati Red, and the SP version. The SP gets all the bells and whistles (Öhlins suspension, forged Marchesini wheels, Ducati quick shift up and down EVO as standard). The RVE gets the DQS system fitted as standard as well, though it forgoes the other performance enhancements on the SP.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, but Ducati plans to start rolling the 2024 Hypermotard 950 RVE in the new Graffiti Livery Evo graphic into dealerships beginning in June 2023. In the UK, pricing starts at £13,395, which converts to about $16,637 at the time of writing. For the most accurate and up-to-date information in your region, your best bet is to reach out to your local Ducati dealer with any questions you may have.