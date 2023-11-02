On November 2, 2023, Ducati showed us what bike the intriguing new Superquadro Mono engine will be going into. It’s the 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono and 698 Mono RVE, both here to bring supermotard fun to every rider who wants it. No, seriously, every rider—there will be both a full-power version and an A2-compliant 35-kilowatt restricted version available for riders in Europe. Let’s check out the details.

The Engine

As promised, the new 2024 Hypermotard 698 Mono family is powered by Ducati’s new Superquadro Mono single-cylinder engine. It’s essentially half a Panigale V2, with its 116mm bore and extremely short 62.4mm stroke and 13.1 to one compression ratio.

It’s a liquid-cooled, 659cc single-cylinder with Desmodromic valve timing. According to Ducati, it makes 77.5 horsepower at 9,750 rpm and 46.5 pound-feet of torque at 8,000 rpm. This already-impressive power from a single-cylinder engine can be further boosted by installing a special track-only Termignoni exhaust. How much more power? Ducati’s quoted figure is 85 horsepower at 9,500 rpm.

This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch and Ducati up and down quickshifter as standard. It gets a super long first gear to help you power through corners, too.

Chassis

The Hypermotard 698 Mono’s frame is a tubular steel trellis design. Suspension consists of a 45mm Marzocchi aluminum front fork with full adjustability, as well as a Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage and full adjustability in the rear.

Braking duties are performed by a Brembo M4.32 front caliper and a 330mm aluminum flange brake disc designed specifically for the Hypermotard 698 Mono family up front. It also features an adjustable brake lever and a radial pump. In the rear, you’ll find a single 245mm brake disc setup with a single-piston floating caliper. Both ends get Bosch cornering ABS as standard.

Wheels are a pair of Y-shaped, five-spoke alloys sized at 17 inches. They come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires. Wheel travel is 8.5 inches up front and 9.4 inches in the rear.

Electronics

The display is a 3.8-inch LCD screen, and there are gear shift and rev limiter indicators clearly displayed on the screen. The 2024 Hypermotard 698 Mono family comes with four ride modes: Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet. You’ll also find four levels of ABS, including a special Slide By Brake function that helps both new and more experienced riders find the fun in drifting through corners (on track, of course). The Hypermotard 698 Mono family also gets four levels of wheelie control.

Dimensions

Wheelbase is 56.8 inches. Rake is 26.1 degrees, and trail is 4.2 inches. Seat height is 904mm, or 35.6 inches, but it can be lowered to 889mm or 35 inches with the optional low seat accessory.

While Ducati is often criticized for only listing dry weights for its bikes (which is seen as unhelpful since no one rides a bike without the necessary fluids it needs to operate), this time it lists a “Wet weight no fuel.” The number given here is 333 pounds, or 151 kilograms if you prefer that system of measurement (or you really like the original Pokémon).

The Hypermotard 698 Mono’s fuel tank holds three gallons of fuel. If gasoline weighs roughly six pounds per gallon, that’s an additional 18 pounds, give or take. If Ducati’s “wet weight no fuel” is accurate, then a full curb weight should be about 351 pounds.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

Gallery: 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono and 698 Mono RVE

32 Photos

Ducati sells its bikes all over the world, and pricing and availability vary by region. As for colors, the 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in either 698 Mono or 698 Mono RVE forms. The 698 Mono comes in one color, which is Rosso Ducati. You can probably picture it in your head even without looking at photos, because it’s the Ducati Red you know and love. Choose the RVE if you want Ducati’s graffiti-inspired livery, which admittedly looks quite nice on this bike.

The 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono family will be available through Ducati dealerships beginning in February 2024.

In the US, the MSRP for the 698 Mono starts at $12,995, and the MSRP for the 698 Mono RVE starts at $14,495. In Canada, the MSRP for the 698 Mono starts at $15,295 CAD and the MSRP for the 698 Mono RVE starts at $16,395 CAD.

For pricing in regions outside the US and Canada, your best bet for the most accurate information is to reach out to your local Ducati dealer with any questions you may have.