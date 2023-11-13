The votes are in, and attendees at EICMA 2023 (along with online voters) have spoken. As of November 12, 2023, the 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono has officially been declared the most beautiful bike (or moto più bella, if you want the Italian) of this year's massive international motorcycle festival.

Ever since 2005, the long-running Italian motorcycle publication Motociclismo has polled EICMA visitors on their favorite bikes of the show each year. In 2022, the Ducati Diavel V4 took home the prize, which is awarded on the final day of the show. By the way, this is the 12th time that Ducati has won in all the years the event has been held.

What else did visitors particularly enjoy at this year's EICMA convention? Here are the top 10 bikes and the percentages of the vote that they got, as determined by visitors.

Number Year/Make/Model Percentage of the Vote 1. Ducati Hypermotard 698 RVE 35.12% 2. Moto Guzzi Stelvio 19.45% 3. Moto Morini Corsaro Sport 11.34% 4. Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports 8.01% 5. Aprilia RS 457 4.99% 6. Suzuki GSX-8R 4.69% 7. Bimota Tera 3.44% 8. Triumph Scrambler 400 X 2.48% 9. Fantic Caballero Rally 500 2.26% 10. Benelli TRK 702X 1.74% Around 25,500 voters participated in the poll, which is a slight boost over 2022's 22,880 votes submitted. While it marks Ducati's 12th time taking home this award, it's also worth noting that zero non-Italian bikes have ever won since the award's inception. In case you wondered, MV Agusta holds second place in total number of awards, trailing well behind Ducati. That marque last won the title in 2021 with the MV Agusta Superveloce Ago.

Could attendees be a little bit biased? Possibly, but it's also hard to argue that Centro Stile Ducati isn't good at its job. I mean, just look at that thing. Incidentally, the person who collected the award on behalf of Ducati was none other than Centro Stile Ducati director Andrea Ferraresi.

Out of all the bikes that you've seen from EICMA 2023, what do you think was the most beautiful bike at the show? We're not talking about specs, provenance, or perceptions of reliability here; just what you found to be the most beautiful thing you've laid eyes on. Let us know in the comments.